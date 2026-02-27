WATCH: Vijay - Rashmika Blow Flying Kisses To Paps In First Appearance As Husband And Wife
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their first public appearance as husband and wife at Udaipur airport, greeting paparazzi warmly before heading to Hyderabad.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST|
Updated : February 27, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, Telugu cinema's most loved couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, made their first public appearance as husband and wife, and it was nothing short of magical. The newlyweds were spotted at the Udaipur airport on Friday morning as they had to fly to Hyderabad for their grand reception. This marked their first appearance together after tying the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Rashmika looked every bit the glowing bride in a bright red outfit adorned with delicate gold work. Vijay complemented her in a classy greyish-silver kurta pyjama set. The couple walked hand in hand, greeting the paparazzi with warm smiles. They folded their hands in a polite namaste and even blew flying kisses as photographers congratulated them. It was a simple yet heartwarming moment that fans will remember for a long time.
Soon after the wedding, Vijay shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony along with an emotional note. He wrote, "One day, I missed her… Like I needed her just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026." His words quickly went viral, touching millions of hearts.
Rashmika, too, poured her heart out in a touching message. Introducing Vijay as "My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!!", she wrote, "The man who taught me what true love feels like… I've truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!!… Let's have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!"
The wedding news brought in a flood of congratulatory messages from the film industry. Actor Nani commented, "Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together." Actor Sundeep Kishan also wrote, "This is so beautiful… wishing you guys a blissful life together."
Actress Kriti Sanon shared her joy, saying, "So much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two!" Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, and Rakul Preet Singh also extended their warm wishes. Fans across social media cannot stop celebrating this union. From co-stars to close friends, everyone seems thrilled to see Vijay and Rashmika begin this new chapter.
