WATCH: Vijay - Rashmika Blow Flying Kisses To Paps In First Appearance As Husband And Wife

Hyderabad: After a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, Telugu cinema's most loved couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, made their first public appearance as husband and wife, and it was nothing short of magical. The newlyweds were spotted at the Udaipur airport on Friday morning as they had to fly to Hyderabad for their grand reception. This marked their first appearance together after tying the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Rashmika looked every bit the glowing bride in a bright red outfit adorned with delicate gold work. Vijay complemented her in a classy greyish-silver kurta pyjama set. The couple walked hand in hand, greeting the paparazzi with warm smiles. They folded their hands in a polite namaste and even blew flying kisses as photographers congratulated them. It was a simple yet heartwarming moment that fans will remember for a long time.

Vijay - Rashmika Blow Flying Kisses To Paps In First Appearance As Husband And Wife (Video source: ANI)

Soon after the wedding, Vijay shared beautiful pictures from the ceremony along with an emotional note. He wrote, "One day, I missed her… Like I needed her just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026." His words quickly went viral, touching millions of hearts.