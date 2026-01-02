ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor Gestures 'No' To Paparazzi During Hospital Visit With Father - Watch

In one of the videos, Shraddha is captured leaving the hospital premises with her 73-year-old father. She was dressed in a floral shirt with baggy pants, while both she and Shakti Kapoor wore masks. It appeared as if Shraddha was focused on her father's safety and comfort as she walked him to the car and helped him sit.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was seen leaving a hospital in Mumbai on Friday with her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. After the visit, multiple videos surfaced online and went viral. One video showed Shraddha's hospital visit, where she looked visibly uncomfortable after the paparazzi showed up at the venue.

However, the situation took a turn when Shraddha noticed photographers recording them. As she prepared to get into the vehicle, she was seen gesturing "no, no" with her finger, politely asking the paparazzi to stop filming. As of now, the reason behind the hospital visit has not been disclosed by the family or Shraddha's team.

The visit to the hospital comes weeks after Shraddha herself was injured while shooting for her upcoming film Eetha back in November 2025. Reports say that Shraddha fractured her left foot while filming a Lavani dance sequence in Aundhewadi near Nashik. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar stars Shraddha in the role of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a famous Lavani performer.

At the time, Shraddha addressed her injury with positivity and humour, reassuring her fans about her recovery. Speaking on November 23, she said, "Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai, but I’ll be absolutely fine." As of now, the movie has not been officially announced yet.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 horror comedy film Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. The horror-comedy sequel reunited her with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.