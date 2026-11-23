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Shahid Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Warm Hug Wins Hearts As Actors Share A Friendly Moment - Watch

Shahid Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Warm Hug Wins Hearts As Actors Share A Friendly Moment ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have won their fans' hearts with their recent interaction. A video of the two actors sharing a warm hug has surfaced online, and their friendly reunion is now getting attention on social media. The two were seen smiling and exchanging a few words, showing a comfortable bond.

In the video shared on a paparazzi page on Instagram, Shahid is seen standing near a doorway in a blue sleeveless T-shirt, matching loose trousers and sunglasses. He smiles as he spots Saif, who walks towards him wearing a white shirt and light-wash jeans. Saif greets Shahid with a warm hug, and the two share a brief conversation before going their separate ways. Their friendly interaction has left fans happy, especially because of their personal and professional connections from the past.

For those who may not know, Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was earlier in a relationship with Shahid for several years. The two actors eventually parted ways, but Shahid and Saif later worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2017 film Rangoon. Despite their personal history, both actors have spoken positively about each other. At the 11th Guild Awards, Shahid praised Saif’s work and professionalism, saying, "He is very professional; nobody could have done the role like him". Saif also shared his thoughts about Shahid, calling him "like a very nice guy" and saying that he had known him for a long time.