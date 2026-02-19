Rajpal Yadav Grooves To Salman Khan's Song 'Teri Chunariya' Post Bail - Watch
After getting bail in a cheque-bounce case, Rajpal Yadav was seen dancing to Salman Khan's song at his niece's mehendi ceremony in Shahjahanpur.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 19, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently granted interim bail in a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, was seen celebrating with his family in his hometown, Shahjahanpur. A video has surfaced online in which the actor is seen dancing at his niece's pre-wedding ceremony.
In the video, Rajpal seems cheerful as he joins family members on the dance floor during the mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a beige kurta and dhoti, the actor is seen grooving to the popular song Teri Chunariya from the 1999 film Hello Brother. The song features Salman Khan along with Rani Mukerji and Arbaaz Khan.
Family members surrounded the actor as he danced with a happy face. The atmosphere appeared festive and joyful. According to reports, the function was organised ahead of his niece's wedding, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
Rajpal Yadav dances hours after release from Tihar Jail.— चंदन सिंह (@singhc5191) February 19, 2026
He headed straight to his village in Shahjahanpur and hit the dance floor at his niece’s mehendi ceremony.#ChequeBounceCase pic.twitter.com/2y4EN45JM9
Rajpal's appearance at the family event comes shortly after he was granted relief by the Delhi High Court in connection with a cheque-bounce case. The actor had been sent to jail last week after his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount was rejected.
On Monday, the High Court suspended his sentence till March 18 and allowed his release from jail. The order was passed by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma after noting that Rajpal had deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.
While granting relief, the court directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court also took into consideration that the deposited amount had been credited to the respondent's bank account.
Rajpal walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening and spoke briefly to reporters. He expressed gratitude for the support he received.
"In 2027, I will have completed 30 years of working in Bollywood. Everyone has been with me. That is why I could do 200-250 films," he said as quoted by a news agency.
The actor further said that he has always followed the directions of the High Court and will continue to do so. "The love and backing of people from across the nation remain with him, and if there are any allegations, he is ready to respond fully and transparently. If anyone wanted legal details, they could speak to my advocate," he added.
Rajpal Yadav is known for his comic roles in films such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Chup Chup Ke.
READ MORE
- 'Don't Want Sympathy': Rajpal Yadav Denies Sharing Names Of Bollywood Actors Who Helped Him In Rs 9 Cr Debt Case
- Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Ghooskhor Pandat Title Withdrawn, Trailer Removed After Supreme Court Order
- Pramod Shetty Reacts To Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Rumours, Says Her Ex-Fiance Rakshit Has 'No Guilt'