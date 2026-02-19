ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Grooves To Salman Khan's Song 'Teri Chunariya' Post Bail - Watch

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who was recently granted interim bail in a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, was seen celebrating with his family in his hometown, Shahjahanpur. A video has surfaced online in which the actor is seen dancing at his niece's pre-wedding ceremony.

In the video, Rajpal seems cheerful as he joins family members on the dance floor during the mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a beige kurta and dhoti, the actor is seen grooving to the popular song Teri Chunariya from the 1999 film Hello Brother. The song features Salman Khan along with Rani Mukerji and Arbaaz Khan.

Family members surrounded the actor as he danced with a happy face. The atmosphere appeared festive and joyful. According to reports, the function was organised ahead of his niece's wedding, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Rajpal's appearance at the family event comes shortly after he was granted relief by the Delhi High Court in connection with a cheque-bounce case. The actor had been sent to jail last week after his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount was rejected.