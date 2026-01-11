Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Tie The Knot In Intimate Christian Ceremony In Udaipur - Watch
Nupur Sanon married singer Stebin Ben in a Christian wedding in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shared glimpses.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 11, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben got married in a Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, a source close to the couple confirmed.
The ceremony took place in Udaipur and was followed by a cocktail party in the evening. Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were present at the wedding, posted images and videos taken there on their Instagram Stories. For the ceremony, both actors were spotted wearing exquisite gowns.
Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover and makeup artist Aasif Ahmed also shared glimpses from the wedding celebrations. One of the pictures showed a mirror decorated with white flowers and greenery, with Nupur and Stebin's names written on it.
Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia was also present at the wedding. He shared a picture with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.
Before the wedding, the couple hosted several pre-wedding events. The sangeet ceremony featured performances by Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon, and close friends. Kriti Sanon and her mother performed the song Dil Tu Jaan Tu for the couple. During the event, Kriti also danced alongside actor Varun Sharma.
The haldi party had music, dancing, and games. It was attended by friends and family members, including producer Raghav Sharma and actor Varun Sharma.
Photos and videos from the wedding and pre-wedding functions are circulating on social media. The couple is expected to take part in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 11. Fans are now waiting for the official wedding pictures.
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben first met at industry events and while working on music projects. They both loved music, so they hit it off fast. They became good friends and hung out a lot, always cheering each other on in their careers. Over time, this strong friendship naturally turned into a loving relationship.
Dating rumours about the couple started in 2022 when they shared cosy photos on Instagram. Whether it was Diwali celebrations or Christmas parties, they were usually spotted together. They were also seen attending family dinners and birthday celebrations with Nupur's sister, actor Kriti Sanon. According to reports by a newswire, they started dating in 2023 but chose to keep their relationship private and away from media attention.
READ MORE
Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Make A Stylish Entry In Udaipur For Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding - Watch