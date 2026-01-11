ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Tie The Knot In Intimate Christian Ceremony In Udaipur - Watch

Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Tie The Knot In Intimate Christian Ceremony In Udaipur ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben got married in a Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 10, 2026. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, a source close to the couple confirmed. The ceremony took place in Udaipur and was followed by a cocktail party in the evening. Actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were present at the wedding, posted images and videos taken there on their Instagram Stories. For the ceremony, both actors were spotted wearing exquisite gowns. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover and makeup artist Aasif Ahmed also shared glimpses from the wedding celebrations. One of the pictures showed a mirror decorated with white flowers and greenery, with Nupur and Stebin's names written on it. Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia was also present at the wedding. He shared a picture with film producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.