ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Watch It Before Passing Verdict': Gondhal Director Responds After Anurag Kashyap Questions Oscar Selection

In an interview with a tabloid, Kashyap cited The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light as films that he believed could have been chosen instead. "Because we select absolutely wrong films. Even if we did have the chance to select the right ones like The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light, we messed it up," he said.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has questioned India's choice of films for the Oscars, saying the country has often selected the "wrong films" to represent it at the Academy Awards. His remarks came after Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal was selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Kashyap also spoke about what he described as "too much politics" in the selection process and said there was a lack of awareness around international film exposure. However, he clarified that he had not watched Gondhal and therefore did not want to pass a judgement on the film itself. The filmmaker suggested that films hoping to compete internationally should first gain exposure at international festivals or through American distribution. He also said that Gondhal should try to get screened at international festivals before spending money on promotional campaigns.

His comments have now drawn a response from Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar. Responding to a social media post carrying Kashyap's remarks, Davakhar said he respected the filmmaker and recalled meeting him on a Bengaluru-Mumbai flight on April 26. "I introduced GONDHAL to him. He said he hadn't heard of or watched it, but would definitely do so," Davakhar wrote. He added that the film had not been publicly available or screened in Mumbai since their meeting. Davakhar then made a direct request to audiences, saying "My humble request to all audiences, please watch the film before passing a verdict."

Gondhal Director Responds After Anurag Kashyap Questions Oscar Selection (Photo: Instagram)

The director described Gondhal as a psychological thriller that blends Marathi culture with global appeal. The film is rooted in the traditional Gondhal ritual, a centuries-old Maharashtrian folk performance involving devotional singing, music and dance. Directed by debutant filmmaker Davakhar, Gondhal stars Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu.

The film had its theatrical release in November 2025 and has also received recognition at festivals, including IFFI, where Davakhar won the Silver Peacock for Best Director. The Film Federation of India selected Gondhal from films submitted for Oscar consideration. It will now represent India in the International Feature Film race at the 2027 Academy Awards.