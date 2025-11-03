ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini Thanks God For His Recovery - Watch

Hema Malini was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday where paparazzi asked her about Dharmendra's health. Responding with folded hands and a smile, she looked up at the sky and expressed gratitude to God, silently signalling that everything was fine. Her gesture brought relief to fans who had been concerned about the actor's health after reports of his hospital stay surfaced earlier this week.

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Hema Malini has shared a reassuring update about her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, following his recent hospitalisation in Mumbai.

Sources close to the Deol family confirmed that Dharmendra, aged 89, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for routine medical tests and observation. Doctors have clarified that there is no cause for concern. He is said to be in a stable condition and recovering well under the supervision of a top medical team.

A family member shared with ETV Bharat that Dharmendra's hospitalisation was primarily for precautionary health checks. The family has urged fans not to believe any false rumours spreading online. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have reportedly rescheduled their work commitments to stay by their father's side.

Dharmendra, who will turn 90 in December, underwent cataract surgery earlier this year and has been maintaining his health carefully. On the professional front, he will next appear in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis, a war drama based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher, and is slated for release in December 2025.

Read More