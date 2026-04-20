ETV Bharat / entertainment

Genelia Breaks Down As Riteish Deshmukh Gets Emotional At Raja Shivaji Trailer Launch - Watch

Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s much-awaited historical film Raja Shivaji is already creating strong buzz, and its trailer launch turned into an emotional moment for the entire team. However, it was his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh who grabbed attention after she broke down on stage during the event.

The grand trailer launch of Raja Shivaji was held on April 20, 2026, where the cast and crew came together to celebrate the film. Riteish, who has co-written and directed the film, became emotional while addressing the media. He thanked his team for supporting his vision of bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen.

Genelia seemed extremely touched by his words as she stood beside him. While he was talking about how he had been able to overcome obstacles in making this film, Genelia found herself unable to control her tears and broke down right there on stage. Videos from the event clearly show her getting visibly emotional. Riteish then paused to acknowledge her support, calling her his biggest strength.