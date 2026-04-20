Genelia Breaks Down As Riteish Deshmukh Gets Emotional At Raja Shivaji Trailer Launch - Watch
Genelia broke down at the Raja Shivaji trailer launch as Riteish Deshmukh turned emotional, thanking his team, leaving co-stars and audience moved.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 20, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s much-awaited historical film Raja Shivaji is already creating strong buzz, and its trailer launch turned into an emotional moment for the entire team. However, it was his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh who grabbed attention after she broke down on stage during the event.
The grand trailer launch of Raja Shivaji was held on April 20, 2026, where the cast and crew came together to celebrate the film. Riteish, who has co-written and directed the film, became emotional while addressing the media. He thanked his team for supporting his vision of bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen.
Genelia seemed extremely touched by his words as she stood beside him. While he was talking about how he had been able to overcome obstacles in making this film, Genelia found herself unable to control her tears and broke down right there on stage. Videos from the event clearly show her getting visibly emotional. Riteish then paused to acknowledge her support, calling her his biggest strength.
The emotional moment also affected others present at the event. Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who is part of the film, was seen wiping his tears while watching the couple. The atmosphere at the venue turned heartfelt as the team reflected on the effort that went into making the film.
The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Bhagyashree in key roles. Actors Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte are also part of the project.
Moreover, Salman Khan will be seen in a special appearance as Jeeva Mahala, a loyal warrior of Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish had earlier confirmed Salman’s cameo during a television appearance.
Raja Shivaji tells the story of the legendary Maratha king and is being made in both Marathi and Hindi. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.
The emotional scenes from the trailer launch have now gone viral, with fans praising the Deshmukh couple for their sincerity and dedication to the project.
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