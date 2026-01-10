Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Make A Stylish Entry In Udaipur For Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding - Watch
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy arrive in Udaipur to attend Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding, as celebrations continue ahead of the big day.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, and the pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. Only one day is left before the grand wedding ceremony of the couple, and several B-town celebrities are reaching there to join the celebrations. The latest guests to reach Udaipur are actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were spotted arriving together on January 10.
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were seen at the Udaipur airport as they arrived to attend the wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. Both actors opted for comfortable travel outfits. Disha opted for a white tank top with blue denim underneath a yellow jacket. She finished the look with white sneakers, a no-makeup makeup look, and a messy bun.
Mouni Roy also kept her look simple and practical. She wore a white t-shirt paired with a blue jacket, black pants, and sneakers. With her hair left open, Mouni maintained a relaxed travel style as she arrived in the city.
Earlier this week, the bride and groom were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for Udaipur to kick-start their wedding celebrations. They were joined by close family members and friends. Actor Kriti Sanon, Nupur's sister, travelled with them and her rumoured partner Kabir Bahia also joined them.
The wedding festivities kicked off with traditional pre-wedding ceremonies, including the haldi ceremony. This was followed by a lively sangeet night, which saw family members and friends take over the dance floor. Several moments from the sangeet have since gone viral on social media.
Kriti Sanon was among the highlights of the evening. She was seen dancing to classic Bollywood numbers as well as popular regional songs alongside actor Varun Sharma. In another video, Kriti was seen with her mother while dancing to Dil Tu Jaan Tu, which drew applause from the guests.
Nupur Sanon also made a special appearance during the sangeet as she performed to Sajana Ji Vaari Vaari. Stebin Ben later joined her on stage, and the couple danced together to Gallan Goodiyan.
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, in the presence of close friends and family. As per reports, the couple is expected to host a wedding reception in Mumbai at a later date for members of the film and music industry.
