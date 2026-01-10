ETV Bharat / entertainment

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Make A Stylish Entry In Udaipur For Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding - Watch

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Make A Stylish Entry In Udaipur For Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Wedding ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, and the pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun. Only one day is left before the grand wedding ceremony of the couple, and several B-town celebrities are reaching there to join the celebrations. The latest guests to reach Udaipur are actors Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, who were spotted arriving together on January 10. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were seen at the Udaipur airport as they arrived to attend the wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. Both actors opted for comfortable travel outfits. Disha opted for a white tank top with blue denim underneath a yellow jacket. She finished the look with white sneakers, a no-makeup makeup look, and a messy bun. Mouni Roy also kept her look simple and practical. She wore a white t-shirt paired with a blue jacket, black pants, and sneakers. With her hair left open, Mouni maintained a relaxed travel style as she arrived in the city.