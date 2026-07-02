ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Ashnoor Kaur's Home Affected As Mumbai Rains Wreak Havoc

This is not the first time Janak has witnessed flooding during Mumbai’s monsoon season. Every year, several parts of the city face waterlogging after heavy rainfall, and the latest visuals have once again highlighted the impact of the rains, even in some of Mumbai’s most well-known residential areas.

The influencer also captured visuals of actor Ajay Devgn’s residence, which was similarly affected by the heavy rain.

A social media influencer recently visited Juhu and shared a video showing the condition of the neighbourhood after continuous rainfall. The clip showed rainwater collecting outside Amitabh Bachchan’s famous bungalow, Janak, with ankle-deep water seen around the property. According to the video, rainwater had also entered parts of the building.

Hyderabad: Mumbai’s heavy monsoon showers have once again brought parts of the city to a standstill. Roads were flooded, traffic slowed down, and several residential areas faced severe waterlogging. Even celebrity homes were not spared, as videos showing flood-like conditions at Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow Janak and actress Ashnoor Kaur’s apartment have gone viral on social media.

The flooding came just days before Amitabh Bachchan’s regular Sunday darshan, when the veteran actor greets fans outside his home. If the rain continues, there is a possibility that the weekly interaction may be postponed.

While the flooding grabbed attention online, Amitabh Bachchan remains busy on the work front. The veteran actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD sequel alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, actress Ashnoor Kaur also shared a glimpse of the damage caused by Mumbai’s relentless rainfall. Taking to her Instagram Story, she posted a video showing rainwater entering her apartment through the balcony and spreading across the living room.

Sharing the clip, Ashnoor wrote, "Need to leave for an event & this is what has happened at home" (followed by eye roll and facepalm emojis). She added, "May all the nazar on me turn into happiness, success & growth."

Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

The video showed water covering the floor near the balcony while members of the house staff used wipers and cleaning tools to push the water outside. A large carpet had also been rolled up to protect it from getting damaged.

Another video shared online showed almost all members of Ashnoor’s family working together to remove the water from the house as the rain continued.

The incident comes only a few months after filmmaker Farah Khan visited Ashnoor’s home for a special vlog. During the visit, the actress revealed that she had bought the 3.5-BHK apartment when she was just 19 years old. The house, reportedly worth around Rs 4 crore, also features smart home technology.