Was Yash's Toxic Postponed Because Of Dhurandhar 2? - Makers Reveal The Real Reason
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was supposed to clash with Dhurandhar 2. A source close to KVN Productions has now revealed the reason.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 11, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The postponement of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has triggered discussions among fans, especially after it was earlier expected to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. However, a close associate of production house KVN Productions has clarified that the decision to push the release date was not taken because of the other film.
The teaser of Toxic had created a strong buzz across the Indian film industry. It features the line, "This time, the war is different." After its release, some social media users felt the dialogue was directed at Dhurandhar 2. Soon after, the hashtag "Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2" started trending online, as both films were earlier expected to release on the same day.
The possible clash had raised expectations of a big box office battle. It has been almost four years since Yash appeared in a film, which has increased the excitement around Toxic. At the same time, Dhurandhar 2 is also one of the most awaited films as the first part turned out to be a blockbuster.
Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups - in Cinemas Worldwide on 4 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/TlLgyzrKsF— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 4, 2026
With both films expected to be released together, many believed there would be a major box office competition. Some even thought that Dhurandhar 2 might change its release date. But it was Toxic that postponed its release, which left many fans shocked and disappointed.
Amid the speculation, a close associate of KVN Productions spoke to ETV Bharat and explained the reason behind the delay. According to the source, the makers are aiming for a much bigger global release strategy for the film.
The insider said, "We pushed the release date of Toxic, keeping a pan-world release in mind, not just pan-India. The film has created a strong market across Asia, including Gulf countries. If we release the film in multiple languages at the same time, it will help us do bigger business."
The source also dismissed the idea that the film's team stepped back because of Dhurandhar 2. "We are not stepping back because of Dhurandhar 2. Yash's film has a huge overseas market, and that's why we decided to push the release date," the insider added.
Meanwhile, film analysts say there may be other factors as well. One of the possible reasons is the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). If Toxic had been released on March 19, the cricket tournament would have started soon after. Industry experts say many big films avoid releasing during the IPL season because the matches attract large television and online viewership.
Another factor could be the film's post-production work. Reports suggest that the technical work, including visual effects, is still underway. Since the film has a large star cast and is mounted on a big scale, the makers are said to be taking additional time to ensure the final product meets expectations.
RAYA— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 8, 2026
Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/fpSdI8utAv
There are also reports that the team is preparing the film for an English-language version because the project includes several international artists. Apart from acting, Yash is also involved as a writer and producer, which means he is closely monitoring the creative process.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Tovino Thomas and Akshay Oberoi. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by KVN Productions along with Yash's banner Monster Mind Creations. The film is now scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on June 4.