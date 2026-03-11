ETV Bharat / entertainment

Was Yash's Toxic Postponed Because Of Dhurandhar 2? - Makers Reveal The Real Reason

Hyderabad: The postponement of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has triggered discussions among fans, especially after it was earlier expected to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office. However, a close associate of production house KVN Productions has clarified that the decision to push the release date was not taken because of the other film.

The teaser of Toxic had created a strong buzz across the Indian film industry. It features the line, "This time, the war is different." After its release, some social media users felt the dialogue was directed at Dhurandhar 2. Soon after, the hashtag "Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2" started trending online, as both films were earlier expected to release on the same day.

The possible clash had raised expectations of a big box office battle. It has been almost four years since Yash appeared in a film, which has increased the excitement around Toxic. At the same time, Dhurandhar 2 is also one of the most awaited films as the first part turned out to be a blockbuster.

With both films expected to be released together, many believed there would be a major box office competition. Some even thought that Dhurandhar 2 might change its release date. But it was Toxic that postponed its release, which left many fans shocked and disappointed.

Amid the speculation, a close associate of KVN Productions spoke to ETV Bharat and explained the reason behind the delay. According to the source, the makers are aiming for a much bigger global release strategy for the film.