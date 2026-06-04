Was Ranveer Singh's Legal Notice The Reason Behind FWICE's U-Turn? President Clarifies
FWICE president BN Tiwari has denied that Ranveer Singh's legal notice forced the federation to withdraw its non-cooperation directive in the Don 3 dispute.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) recent decision to withdraw its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh has sparked fresh discussion in the film industry. Many wondered whether the move came after the actor sent a legal notice to the federation. However, FWICE president BN Tiwari has now clarified that the federation's decision was not influenced by any legal pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Tiwari addressed the speculation surrounding the matter. He stated that FWICE had already decided to revoke the notice before receiving Ranveer Singh's legal communication.
The controversy began on May 25 when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following his exit from Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Don 3. The move came after Farhan reportedly approached the federation, claiming that Ranveer's departure from the project had caused substantial financial losses.
Days later, reports emerged that Ranveer had sent a legal notice to FWICE, challenging the federation's decision and asking it to withdraw the directive within 48 hours. This led many to believe that the actor's legal action forced the organisation to back down.
However, BN Tiwari rejected those claims. He revealed that FWICE had received a letter from the Producers Guild and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on May 29. Following discussions with both bodies on May 30, the federation decided to withdraw the notice. "We have not taken the non-cooperation notice back on gunpoint," Tiwari said, stressing that the decision was taken independently and after consultations with industry stakeholders.
The FWICE president also explained that such notices are not unusual within the industry. According to him, the federation often issues non-cooperation directives when disputes arise and withdraws them once efforts to resolve the matter begin. "We look at the industry as one family. We don't have issues with anyone. If a conflict comes to us, we take action. Once the matter moves towards resolution, we withdraw the notice," he said.
Interestingly, Tiwari appeared keen to lower tensions and suggested that there was no question of victory or defeat in the matter. "If someone feels it is their victory, we are happy with that. Their victory is our victory too," he remarked.
The dispute centres around Don 3, which was announced in 2023 with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the iconic franchise. Reports surfaced in late 2025 that Ranveer had walked away from the project following the success of Dhurandhar. According to industry sources, Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment alleged that the actor's exit resulted in losses worth around Rs 45 crore.
Meanwhile, producer TP Aggarwal recently criticised FWICE's handling of the issue, calling it "gundagardi." Responding to the remark, Tiwari said the situation was now moving towards a positive resolution and joked that the federation was "not such big goons after all." The latest development suggests that efforts are underway to settle the dispute amicably. Tiwari revealed that Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are expected to meet with producers soon in an attempt to resolve their differences and find a mutually acceptable solution.