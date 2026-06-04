ETV Bharat / entertainment

Was Ranveer Singh's Legal Notice The Reason Behind FWICE's U-Turn? President Clarifies

Hyderabad: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) recent decision to withdraw its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh has sparked fresh discussion in the film industry. Many wondered whether the move came after the actor sent a legal notice to the federation. However, FWICE president BN Tiwari has now clarified that the federation's decision was not influenced by any legal pressure.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Tiwari addressed the speculation surrounding the matter. He stated that FWICE had already decided to revoke the notice before receiving Ranveer Singh's legal communication.

The controversy began on May 25 when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following his exit from Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Don 3. The move came after Farhan reportedly approached the federation, claiming that Ranveer's departure from the project had caused substantial financial losses.

Days later, reports emerged that Ranveer had sent a legal notice to FWICE, challenging the federation's decision and asking it to withdraw the directive within 48 hours. This led many to believe that the actor's legal action forced the organisation to back down.

However, BN Tiwari rejected those claims. He revealed that FWICE had received a letter from the Producers Guild and the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on May 29. Following discussions with both bodies on May 30, the federation decided to withdraw the notice. "We have not taken the non-cooperation notice back on gunpoint," Tiwari said, stressing that the decision was taken independently and after consultations with industry stakeholders.