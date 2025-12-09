ETV Bharat / entertainment

Was Prabhas Affected By Japan's Massive 7.6 Earthquake? Here's What We Know

Was Prabhas Affected By Japan's Massive 7.6 Earthquake? ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas has been in Japan over the past week to promote the upcoming Japanese release of Baahubali: The Epic, the re-edited and remastered single-film version of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster two-part saga. As the 225-minute epic prepares for its Japan release on December 12, fans were thrilled to see the actor attend special screenings and fan events in the country on December 5 and 6. However, fans were concerned after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's northern coast late on Monday. The tremor, recorded off Misawa on the Pacific side, triggered multiple tsunami warnings and forced evacuations across coastal regions. According to AFP, "several tsunami waves reached the shoreline," with one confirmed to have hit a port in Aomori, where Misawa is located. Although the tsunami warning was later lifted, authorities remain on alert for a potential megaquake.