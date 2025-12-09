Was Prabhas Affected By Japan's Massive 7.6 Earthquake? Here's What We Know
Fans grew concerned about Prabhas during his Japan trip. Director Maruthi shares an update about the actor's well-being.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 9, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas has been in Japan over the past week to promote the upcoming Japanese release of Baahubali: The Epic, the re-edited and remastered single-film version of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster two-part saga. As the 225-minute epic prepares for its Japan release on December 12, fans were thrilled to see the actor attend special screenings and fan events in the country on December 5 and 6.
However, fans were concerned after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's northern coast late on Monday. The tremor, recorded off Misawa on the Pacific side, triggered multiple tsunami warnings and forced evacuations across coastal regions. According to AFP, "several tsunami waves reached the shoreline," with one confirmed to have hit a port in Aomori, where Misawa is located. Although the tsunami warning was later lifted, authorities remain on alert for a potential megaquake.
Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries 👍— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 9, 2025
Amid this, social media posts from worried fans began circulating online. One user wrote on X, "Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta (There's an earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan. Our hero is still there and returning tomorrow)."
To address the panic, director Maruthi, who is currently working with the actor on The Raja Saab, stepped in with an update. Reassuring fans, he replied to the post saying, "Spoke to Darling, he is not in Tokyo and doing safe, no worries." The actor earned the nickname "Darling" after his 2010 romantic comedy of the same name.
『#バーフバリエピック４K』@BAAHUBALI2JAPAN— IMAX_JAPAN【公式】 (@IMAX_JAPAN) December 9, 2025
🔥主演 #プラバース と#ショーブ・ヤーララガッダ プロデューサーが緊急来日🔥
＼＼\\ IMAXに登場 //／／
舞台挨拶イベントは大盛り上がりでした🫶
公開は12/12（金）🏹⚔️
蘇った伝説は #IMAXで体感せよ#バーフバリエピック王の来日… pic.twitter.com/etsVR7YWHD
Prabhas, who last appeared in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, will next be seen in the romantic-horror comedy film The Raja Saab. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. The film's release, initially set for April, then December 5, will now arrive on January 9, where it will face a major box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay's final acting film, Jana Nagayan.
