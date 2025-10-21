ETV Bharat / entertainment

Was Asrani Hurt By Lack Of Recognition In Bollywood? - His Manager Reveals Untold Stories

Despite acting in over 300 films, Asrani never stopped being a student of cinema. "He used to learn by observing his co-actors," Thiba shared. "Nowadays, after a shot, actors rush back to their vanity vans or rooms. But Asrani wasn't like that. He would stay on set to watch others perform. He believed that watching how fellow actors react before and after a shot helps one improve. He often said, 'Even if it's not my shot, I must study their performance so I can prepare myself better.' That's why he never stayed away from the set. He was friendly with everyone - from spot boys to top stars."

According to Thiba, Asrani led a life of simplicity and strict routine. "He disliked showing off. His routine was very disciplined; he'd go for morning walks, practice yoga, and then head out for work. He never liked being late to a shoot. If the shift started at 9 am, he would always arrive on time. And if there was even a chance of delay, he would inform the producer in advance. He lived by discipline," he said.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Asrani, who was among Indian cinema's most popular comic and character artists, died on the occasion of Diwali on October 20 after a prolonged illness. The death came as a shock to the film fraternity. The loss has been particularly traumatic for Asrani's long-time manager Babubhai Thiba, who served him for almost two decades. Talking to ETV Bharat, Thiba reminisced about his time with the late actor, mentioning his simplicity, discipline, humility, and his real attitude towards fame and recognition.

A Memorable Incident With Amitabh Bachchan

Thiba mentioned a touching moment involving Amitabh Bachchan. "Once, Asrani was shooting for a film at Mumbai's Film City, and Amitabh Bachchan was also shooting there for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The set for Asrani's film was on higher ground, and the crew was walking up the hill. Seeing this, Amitabh stopped his car and offered Asrani a lift. He said, 'It's a steep climb. Let me drop you up there.' But Asrani politely refused, saying, 'You're a superstar, and I'm just a character actor. I'm used to walking, I'll manage.' Amitabh insisted, saying, 'You're getting older now. Come, I'll take you.' But Asrani still said, 'No, I'll walk.' Who does that these days? Everyone would grab the chance, but Asrani was not like that."

His Views On Awards And Recognition

Asked whether Asrani felt upset about not receiving enough recognition, Thiba explained that while the actor was aware of it, he never complained. "Asrani never attended award functions or film parties," he said. "That just wasn't his nature. I often told him, 'With the kind of work you've done, you deserve awards.' But he would laugh it off, saying, 'Forget it. Our job is to keep working. The audience loves my work. People call me for movies and events - that's enough. The audience's love is my true reward. Whether I get an award at a film function or not doesn't matter.' He worked in over 300 films, yet I always felt he didn't get the respect he truly deserved in the industry. But he never complained. For him, the audience's affection was the biggest honour."

His Final Projects

Director Priyadarshan's film Bhoot Bangla was the last project Asrani completed, featuring him alongside Akshay Kumar. He was also working with Akshay on another film titled Haiwaan, whose final schedule remains unfinished. "There's still one schedule left," Thiba revealed. "That was his last movie. He was also supposed to work in the television serial Sanskaar, but that plan was dropped after he fell ill. Just 10 days before his death, he shot with Akshay Kumar for Haiwaan."

Asrani's journey, which began in 1965 with Ritwik Ghatak's short film Fear, remains a shining example of how one can earn immense respect not through glamour or awards, but through sincerity, simplicity, and the pure joy of entertaining others.