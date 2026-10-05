Wamiqa Gabbi Tops IMDb's Trending People In India List; Drishyam The Conclusion Stars Also Feature
Wamiqa Gabbi tops IMDb’s latest Trending People in India list, while Drishyam: The Conclusion actors Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Saran also feature.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wamiqa Gabbi has topped IMDb’s latest ‘Trending People in India’ list, which features Indian celebrities and filmmakers getting the most attention from audiences around the world. The list also includes several popular names from the Hindi film industry, including Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Saran.
The weekly list is part of IMDb’s ‘Trending People in India’ feature. It includes actors, directors, cinematographers and writers who are currently trending among IMDb users globally. The list is based on the interest of more than 250 million fans who visit IMDb every month.
Wamiqa Gabbi has taken the top spot following the OTT release of the Tamil film DC. The actor plays Chandra in the film and has received praise for her performance. Her character is shown as a strong woman caught in a dark underworld. Wamiqa’s performance in the film has made her one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities this week.
DC had a successful theatrical run and collected Rs 106.62 crore in worldwide gross. Wamiqa had earlier topped IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list during the film’s theatrical run. Now, following its OTT release, she has once again become the most trending Indian celebrity on IMDb.
Mamitha Baiju has secured the second spot on the list. The actor has had two releases this year, with the Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and the Tamil film Vishwanath & Sons arriving within a short period. Her performances in both films have helped her stay in the spotlight.
Aneet Padda is at No. 3. She is currently in the news for her latest social thriller and courtroom drama series Hunkkaar: The Roar, which premiered on JioHotstar on September 25. She plays Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student who makes a major sexual assault allegation against a powerful man known as Baapji.
Nivin Pauly, who stars in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, has secured the fifth position. As per the makers, the film has crossed Rs 300 crore in worldwide gross. It has also become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing films such as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Nivin celebrated the film’s achievement on Instagram and wrote, "300+ Crores Worldwide Gross! Thank you for the endless love!"
Meanwhile, Drishyam: The Conclusion has also helped its lead stars find a place on this week’s list. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Saran are among the names featured in the latest rankings. The film was released in theatres on October 2 and has received positive responses from audiences. It is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise.
Other names featured in this week’s IMDb ‘Trending People in India’ list include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ishita Dutta Sheth and Harleen Sethi.