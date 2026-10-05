ETV Bharat / entertainment

Wamiqa Gabbi Tops IMDb's Trending People In India List; Drishyam The Conclusion Stars Also Feature

Wamiqa Gabbi Tops IMDb's Trending People In India List; Drishyam The Conclusion Stars Also Feature ( Photo: IANS, Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Wamiqa Gabbi has topped IMDb’s latest ‘Trending People in India’ list, which features Indian celebrities and filmmakers getting the most attention from audiences around the world. The list also includes several popular names from the Hindi film industry, including Drishyam: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Saran.

The weekly list is part of IMDb’s ‘Trending People in India’ feature. It includes actors, directors, cinematographers and writers who are currently trending among IMDb users globally. The list is based on the interest of more than 250 million fans who visit IMDb every month. Wamiqa Gabbi has taken the top spot following the OTT release of the Tamil film DC. The actor plays Chandra in the film and has received praise for her performance. Her character is shown as a strong woman caught in a dark underworld. Wamiqa’s performance in the film has made her one of the most talked-about Indian celebrities this week. DC had a successful theatrical run and collected Rs 106.62 crore in worldwide gross. Wamiqa had earlier topped IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list during the film’s theatrical run. Now, following its OTT release, she has once again become the most trending Indian celebrity on IMDb.