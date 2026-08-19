ETV Bharat / entertainment

Wamiqa Gabbi Leads IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List; Preity Mukhundhan, Lokesh Kanagaraj In Top 3

Hyderabad: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has topped IMDb’s latest Popular Indian Celebrities list, which tracks the stars and filmmakers getting the most attention from audiences around the world. Preity Mukhundhan has secured the second spot, while filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has entered the top three.

The weekly IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list is based on page views and search activity from IMDb users worldwide. The feature highlights Indian actors and filmmakers who are currently attracting attention because of their recent or upcoming projects.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s rise to the top comes after the release of the Tamil film DC. She plays Chandra in the film and has received praise from both critics and audiences for her performance. Her character is shown as a strong woman caught in a dark underworld, and Wamiqa’s intense performance has made her one of the most talked-about names this week.

DC has also helped Lokesh Kanagaraj gain attention. The filmmaker, known for his work behind the camera, makes his major lead acting debut in the film. His popularity around the release has helped him secure the third spot on IMDb’s list.