Wamiqa Gabbi Leads IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List; Preity Mukhundhan, Lokesh Kanagaraj In Top 3
Wamiqa Gabbi tops IMDb's latest Popular Indian Celebrities list, followed by Preity Mukhundhan and Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Emraan Hashmi and Yash also featuring.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Wamiqa Gabbi has topped IMDb’s latest Popular Indian Celebrities list, which tracks the stars and filmmakers getting the most attention from audiences around the world. Preity Mukhundhan has secured the second spot, while filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has entered the top three.
The weekly IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list is based on page views and search activity from IMDb users worldwide. The feature highlights Indian actors and filmmakers who are currently attracting attention because of their recent or upcoming projects.
Wamiqa Gabbi’s rise to the top comes after the release of the Tamil film DC. She plays Chandra in the film and has received praise from both critics and audiences for her performance. Her character is shown as a strong woman caught in a dark underworld, and Wamiqa’s intense performance has made her one of the most talked-about names this week.
DC has also helped Lokesh Kanagaraj gain attention. The filmmaker, known for his work behind the camera, makes his major lead acting debut in the film. His popularity around the release has helped him secure the third spot on IMDb’s list.
Preity Mukhundhan is at No. 2. The actor has had a busy year, with two Tamil films, Blast and Idhayam Murali, releasing within a short period. Her performances in both films have helped her remain in the spotlight and earn a place near the top of this week’s list.
Emraan Hashmi has secured the 11th position. The actor is currently in the news for Awarapan 2, which arrived in theatres during the Independence Day weekend. The sequel has attracted fans of the original Awarapan and has also performed strongly at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India.
Yash has also made the list, ranking 14th. The actor is in the spotlight for his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to release on August 26, 2026. Toxic director Geetu Mohandas has secured the 16th position.
Yash will also be seen as Ravana in Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will be seen as Lakshman. Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to release in theatres during Diwali.
Other names featured on this week’s list include Amrita Bagchi, Sanjana Krishna Moorthy, Vedang Raina, Abhay Verma, Siddharth and Anagha.
IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities feature is updated every week and is available on the IMDb app for iOS and Android. It allows fans to see which Indian stars and filmmakers are attracting the most attention from audiences.