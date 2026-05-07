ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Walking On Crutches, Nora Fatehi Appears Before NCW In 'Sarke Chunar' Song Row

Notably, Fatehi was observed walking with the aid of crutches, as she is currently suffering from a fracture in her leg. When questioned by the media regarding the matter, Fatehi stated that at the time she performed the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri', she was unaware of the meaning of its lyrics.

The commission had earlier issued a notice to Fatehi concerning this allegedly obscene song, summoning her to their Delhi office on April 8. However, citing personal reasons, the actress was unable to appear on that date. Consequently, today on May 7, she arrived at the NCW office, where she was questioned for approximately one hour regarding the controversial track.

It was only after the song was dubbed into Hindi that she grasped its significance; realizing the implications, she felt a deep sense of guilt, she said. She emphasized that she never harbored any intention of offending women's self-respect or dignity.

"It was just a situation that I was put in and there was no intention to offend anybody but ofcourse I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologise, we have done everything in writing. They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to the society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so, that is the goal after this matter,” she said.

It is worth noting that on April 6, the singers and choreographers associated with this song featuring Fatehi and actor Sanjay Dutt were also issued notices and summoned by the NCW. They, too, have tendered their apologies regarding the track and have pledged never to feature obscene content directed against women in their songs again.

Nora Fatehi Appears Before NCW In 'Sarke Chunar' Song Row (ETV Bharat)

Earlier on April 27, actor Sanjay Dutt also visited the office of the National Commission for Women for questioning. Dutt, too, offered an apology and stated that he would undertake work for the benefit of 50 tribal children.