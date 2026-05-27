Waiting For Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga? Watch These Top-Rated Partition Dramas First
Ahead of Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, revisit five top IMDb-rated dramas that explore partition and patriotism.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Imtiaz Ali is returning to the big screen with Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition-era romantic drama that already has movie lovers curious and emotional. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, the film promises a deeply personal story set during one of the most painful chapters in Indian history. With music by A.R. Rahman and Imtiaz's signature emotional storytelling, the film explores separation, longing, and the hope of returning home.
Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga focuses on people whose lives were changed forever by borders, migration, and unfinished goodbyes. The title itself carries emotion, a promise to return despite distance and time. As audiences wait for the film's theatrical release on June 12, 2026, this is the perfect time to revisit some of the most memorable Partition dramas.
Here are five top IMDb-rated films and series that captured the pain, chaos, and courage of the Partition era in unforgettable ways.
1. Tamas (1988) – IMDb Rating: 8.9
Among all Partition dramas made in India, Tamas remains one of the most respected and emotionally hard-hitting works ever created. Directed by Govind Nihalani and based on Bhisham Sahni's award-winning novel, the television mini-series dives deep into the communal violence that erupted during Partition.
The story begins with Nathu, a poor outcast who unknowingly becomes part of a larger political conspiracy after killing a pig that is later found near a mosque. What follows is fear, riots, displacement, and heartbreak as ordinary people struggle to survive.
Starring Pankaj Kapur, Deepa Sahi, and Amrish Puri, Tamas does not rely on dramatic heroism. Instead, it focuses on human suffering and moral confusion during violent times. The series won multiple National Awards and is still praised for its realism and powerful storytelling.
2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) – IMDb Rating: 8.2
At first glance, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag looks like a sports biopic. But underneath the inspiring story of legendary athlete Milkha Singh lies a painful Partition narrative. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film follows Milkha Singh's journey from a traumatised child who witnesses the horrors of Partition to becoming one of India's greatest athletes.
Farhan Akhtar delivers one of the strongest performances of his career, capturing both the physical and emotional struggles of the Flying Sikh. Milkha's memories of violence, separation, and loss shape his ambition and emotional life. The emotional scenes involving his family during Partition remain among the film's most unforgettable moments.
3. Shaheed (1965) – IMDb Rating: 8.2
Long before patriotic cinema became mainstream, Manoj Kumar's Shaheed set the standard. Based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the film captures the spirit of sacrifice during India's fight for independence. Directed by S. Ram Sharma, Shaheed stars Manoj Kumar alongside Kamini Kaushal and Pran.
Though the film mainly focuses on Bhagat Singh's revolutionary journey, it also reflects the larger emotional and political tensions that later contributed to Partition. The film's patriotic songs and emotional storytelling made it a classic. It won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and remains one of Indian cinema's most respected historical dramas.
4. Gandhi (1982) – IMDb Rating: 8.0
Richard Attenborough's Gandhi is more than a biographical film. It is also a sweeping portrait of India's struggle for freedom and the devastating consequences of Partition. Ben Kingsley's Oscar-winning performance as Mahatma Gandhi remains iconic even today.
The film traces Gandhi's journey from a young lawyer in South Africa to becoming the face of India's non-violent freedom movement. What makes Gandhi particularly relevant before Main Vaapas Aaunga is its depiction of communal unrest and the emotional cost of Partition. The film shows how violence tore communities apart despite Gandhi's repeated calls for peace and unity.
5. Hey Ram (2000) – IMDb Rating: 8.0
Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram stands out because of its bold storytelling and emotional complexity. Part historical and part psychological, the film explores how hatred and grief can change a person. The story follows Saketh Ram, whose life is shattered after his wife is killed during communal riots in Calcutta. Consumed by anger, he begins blaming Mahatma Gandhi for the country's problems and eventually plots to assassinate him.
Featuring Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji, the film explores Partition violence through personal trauma rather than political speeches. It also asks difficult questions about revenge, religion, and forgiveness. Though controversial at the time of release, Hey Ram is now widely appreciated for its layered writing and emotional depth.
Why These Stories Still Matter
Partition remains one of the most emotional and defining moments in South Asian history. Millions lost homes, families, identities, and memories. With Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali appears ready to bring another emotional chapter to the screen.