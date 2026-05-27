ETV Bharat / entertainment

Waiting For Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga? Watch These Top-Rated Partition Dramas First

Hyderabad: Imtiaz Ali is returning to the big screen with Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition-era romantic drama that already has movie lovers curious and emotional. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, the film promises a deeply personal story set during one of the most painful chapters in Indian history. With music by A.R. Rahman and Imtiaz's signature emotional storytelling, the film explores separation, longing, and the hope of returning home.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga focuses on people whose lives were changed forever by borders, migration, and unfinished goodbyes. The title itself carries emotion, a promise to return despite distance and time. As audiences wait for the film's theatrical release on June 12, 2026, this is the perfect time to revisit some of the most memorable Partition dramas.

Here are five top IMDb-rated films and series that captured the pain, chaos, and courage of the Partition era in unforgettable ways.

1. Tamas (1988) – IMDb Rating: 8.9

Among all Partition dramas made in India, Tamas remains one of the most respected and emotionally hard-hitting works ever created. Directed by Govind Nihalani and based on Bhisham Sahni's award-winning novel, the television mini-series dives deep into the communal violence that erupted during Partition.

The story begins with Nathu, a poor outcast who unknowingly becomes part of a larger political conspiracy after killing a pig that is later found near a mosque. What follows is fear, riots, displacement, and heartbreak as ordinary people struggle to survive.

Starring Pankaj Kapur, Deepa Sahi, and Amrish Puri, Tamas does not rely on dramatic heroism. Instead, it focuses on human suffering and moral confusion during violent times. The series won multiple National Awards and is still praised for its realism and powerful storytelling.

2. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) – IMDb Rating: 8.2

At first glance, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag looks like a sports biopic. But underneath the inspiring story of legendary athlete Milkha Singh lies a painful Partition narrative. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film follows Milkha Singh's journey from a traumatised child who witnesses the horrors of Partition to becoming one of India's greatest athletes.