ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vrushakarma Trailer Out: Naga Chaitanya's Treasure Hunt Leads Him To A Battle Against Supernatural Forces

Hyderabad: The makers of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu film Vrushakarma have unveiled its trailer, offering a glimpse into a world where ancient mysteries, mythology and supernatural forces collide. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film promises a large-scale thriller with a story that connects a 5,000-year-old mystery to a threat facing humanity in the present day.

The trailer opens with references to an ancient supernatural force that has existed for thousands of years. During an excavation, mysterious carvings are discovered, setting off a chain of events. Naga Chaitanya plays Arjun, a treasure hunter who is brought in to investigate the discovery. However, what initially appears to be a search for hidden treasure soon turns into a dangerous mission.

As the trailer progresses, the visuals move between the ancient past and the present, building an atmosphere of mystery and fear. The unearthed carvings appear to hold secrets that go far beyond human understanding. One of the unsettling moments shows a little girl seemingly coming under the control of a supernatural entity. The mysterious force is shown growing stronger, with the potential to put human existence at risk.

The narrative also draws from Vedic knowledge and ancient beliefs, adding a mythological layer to the supernatural thriller. Arjun gradually realises that his connection to the mystery is much deeper than he imagined. The trailer hints that he has been chosen by a divine force to protect humanity. Towards the end, he appears to embrace a larger responsibility as Vrushakarma, a force entrusted with protecting the Dharma of creation.

Naga Chaitanya appears in a rugged and intense avatar, marking a different outing for the actor. The trailer combines striking visuals, mysterious settings and supernatural elements to establish the scale of the film.

What Naga Chaitanya wrote about Vrushakarma trailer

Sharing the trailer on X, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the project and thanked fans for waiting patiently. He also spoke about how close the film is to his heart and encouraged audiences to experience it on the big screen with the best sound and visual equipment. "Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I've been waiting to share this with you all. I'm grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can't wait for you to experience it on the big screen," he wrote.