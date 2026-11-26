Vrushakarma Trailer Out: Naga Chaitanya's Treasure Hunt Leads Him To A Battle Against Supernatural Forces
Vrushakarma trailer introduces Naga Chaitanya as a treasure hunter drawn into an ancient supernatural mystery, with the film arriving in theatres on December 4.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu film Vrushakarma have unveiled its trailer, offering a glimpse into a world where ancient mysteries, mythology and supernatural forces collide. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film promises a large-scale thriller with a story that connects a 5,000-year-old mystery to a threat facing humanity in the present day.
The trailer opens with references to an ancient supernatural force that has existed for thousands of years. During an excavation, mysterious carvings are discovered, setting off a chain of events. Naga Chaitanya plays Arjun, a treasure hunter who is brought in to investigate the discovery. However, what initially appears to be a search for hidden treasure soon turns into a dangerous mission.
As the trailer progresses, the visuals move between the ancient past and the present, building an atmosphere of mystery and fear. The unearthed carvings appear to hold secrets that go far beyond human understanding. One of the unsettling moments shows a little girl seemingly coming under the control of a supernatural entity. The mysterious force is shown growing stronger, with the potential to put human existence at risk.
The narrative also draws from Vedic knowledge and ancient beliefs, adding a mythological layer to the supernatural thriller. Arjun gradually realises that his connection to the mystery is much deeper than he imagined. The trailer hints that he has been chosen by a divine force to protect humanity. Towards the end, he appears to embrace a larger responsibility as Vrushakarma, a force entrusted with protecting the Dharma of creation.
Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I’ve been waiting to share this with you all. I’m grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can’t wait for you to experience it on the big screen. ❤️ https://t.co/g2WkO563Xq Please do experience it with the best sound and visual equipment available to you . My sincere apologies on the delay .. thankful for all your patience and support . #VrushakarmaOnDec4 @karthikdandu86 @Meenakshiioffl @BvsnP @aryasukku #SparshShrivastava @AJANEESHB #RagulDHerian @Srinagendra_Art @NavinNooli @SVCCofficial @SukumarWritings @ivyofficial2023— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 26, 2026
Naga Chaitanya appears in a rugged and intense avatar, marking a different outing for the actor. The trailer combines striking visuals, mysterious settings and supernatural elements to establish the scale of the film.
What Naga Chaitanya wrote about Vrushakarma trailer
Sharing the trailer on X, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the project and thanked fans for waiting patiently. He also spoke about how close the film is to his heart and encouraged audiences to experience it on the big screen with the best sound and visual equipment. "Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I've been waiting to share this with you all. I'm grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can't wait for you to experience it on the big screen," he wrote.
Vrushakarma cast and technical crew
Apart from Naga Chaitanya, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Sparsh Shrivastava, who gained attention for his performance in Laapataa Ladies and was also seen in Vibe, plays a crucial role as the antagonist. The supporting cast includes Jayaram, Satya, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Dayanand Reddy, Brahmaji and Raghu Mukherjee. Jayaram plays Professor Ranganath in the film.
The film brings together an experienced technical team. Karthik Varma Dandu has directed the project, while the story has been penned by Sukumar. BVSN Prasad and Sukumar are producing the film under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings, respectively. Neil D Cunha has handled the cinematography, while Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music.
National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Sri Nagendra Tangala has taken care of the production design. Notably, Vrushakarma marks the reunion of Naga Chaitanya and director Karthik Varma Dandu after their collaboration on Virupaksha.
Vrushakarma release date and box office clash
Vrushakarma is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 4, 2026. The film will arrive in theatres alongside Shraddha Kapoor's biographical musical drama Eetha and Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi, setting up an interesting box office clash.
Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the 2025 Telugu film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, opposite Sai Pallavi. Before that, he featured in the action thriller Custody (2023) and made his digital debut with the supernatural thriller series Dhootha.