ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vrushakarma Glimpse: Naga Chaitanya Faces Dark Supernatural Forces, Sparsh Shrivastava Looks Unrecognisable

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming mythological thriller Vrushakarma have unveiled a spine-chilling glimpse that offers audiences a dark, supernatural world. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film features Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, Vrushakarma is being mounted on a grand scale. Producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar are bankrolling the project. The film's story has been penned by director Sukumar.

Sharing the glimpse on social media, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra wrote, "A mythical thriller like never before. Enter the world of #Vrushakarma. #VrushakarmaGlimpse OUT NOW. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni in @karthikdandu86's vision.”

The glimpse video opens with a disturbing scene. A man possessed by an evil force is seen sketching a portrait of another man with his eye gouged out. As he completes the drawing, he begins to writhe in pain. Moments later, a bat-like supernatural entity emerges and kills a man exactly in the manner shown in the sketch.