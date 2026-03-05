Vrushakarma Glimpse: Naga Chaitanya Faces Dark Supernatural Forces, Sparsh Shrivastava Looks Unrecognisable
The glimpse of Vrushakarma reveals a dark mythological world where Naga Chaitanya confronts supernatural forces, while Sparsh Shrivastava appears unrecognisable as the antagonist.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming mythological thriller Vrushakarma have unveiled a spine-chilling glimpse that offers audiences a dark, supernatural world. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film features Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.
Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, Vrushakarma is being mounted on a grand scale. Producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar are bankrolling the project. The film's story has been penned by director Sukumar.
Sharing the glimpse on social media, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra wrote, "A mythical thriller like never before. Enter the world of #Vrushakarma. #VrushakarmaGlimpse OUT NOW. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni in @karthikdandu86's vision.”
The glimpse video opens with a disturbing scene. A man possessed by an evil force is seen sketching a portrait of another man with his eye gouged out. As he completes the drawing, he begins to writhe in pain. Moments later, a bat-like supernatural entity emerges and kills a man exactly in the manner shown in the sketch.
A powerful voiceover says, "When an unparalleled power awakens... when the creation deviates from its purpose... destiny will choose its own course." The glimpse also offers brief visuals of actors Jayaram and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Meenakshi plays a character named Daksha, while Jayaram will be seen as Professor Ranganath.
Naga Chaitanya appears in a fierce and intense avatar. Towards the end of the glimpse, he steps forward, hinting that his character may be the chosen one destined to confront the dark forces. The actor had earlier described the project as a major milestone in his career. "This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema, and I am very excited about this project," he had said. He added, "This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting." He also mentioned that he had not attempted a film of such scale in his 15-year career.
Actor Sparsh Shrivastava plays the antagonist in the film and appears almost unrecognisable in the glimpse. His brief yet powerful appearance hints at a fierce confrontation between good and evil.
On the technical front, the film boasts a strong team. Cinematography is handled by Neil D Cunha, music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, and editing is by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli. Art direction has been done by Sri Nagendra Tangala.
