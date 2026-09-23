Vivek Oberoi On Salman Khan's Stand Against Trolls: 'Why Should We Talk Negative?'
Vivek Oberoi has supported Salman Khan's stand against online trolling and negativity, while Jackky Bhagnani, Sameera Reddy, Mika Singh and Kunal Kohli also reacted.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vivek Oberoi has reacted to Salman Khan's recent stand against social media trolling, body-shaming and negativity. The actor, whose equation with Salman has been discussed publicly for years, chose to focus on the positive when asked about the superstar's comments. "There are so many things in life to do positive, why should we do negative, why should we talk?" Vivek told a newswire when asked about the constant trolling. His comments come days after Salman spoke at length about online trolling and the way celebrities are judged over their age, weight, looks and personal lives on Bigg Boss 20.
What did Salman Khan say?
During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman questioned the mentality behind trolling people for their appearance, age, weight, family background, career setbacks or experiences of motherhood. He also came out in support of women who face comments about their bodies after pregnancy. While he did not name Katrina Kaif, his remarks came amid social media trolling faced by the actor over changes in her appearance after becoming a mother.
SALMAN KHAN took his T-shirt off on live telecast of #BiggBoss20 and silenced the so called trollers in his own style.— Pαѕнα (@ibeingxpasha_) September 19, 2026
60 yrs old and still carrying a physique most can only dream of.
The OG Fitness Icon for a reason.#SalmanKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E84uGCJrdR
"Why do you troll a woman who is pregnant? Everyone gains weight during pregnancy," Salman said, adding that she could get fit again when she returns to films and may simply want to spend time with her family. Salman also addressed comments about his own appearance. When faced with remarks that he had gained weight, he responded by asking trolls to continue before removing his hat and jacket. The actor also questioned the way paparazzi photograph celebrities, particularly women, and urged people to maintain a basic level of respect.
WARNING for paparazzi— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 19, 2026
I wear torn shoes too, next time I’ll show up wearing those. I want to see these guys who take back shots of girls. If I find out who they are, then..#SalmanKhan in monster mode #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/2p850CE1UN
Vivek chooses positivity
Vivek and Salman have shared a complicated public history. In 2003, Vivek held a press conference and alleged that Salman had threatened him over the phone following his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. The incident became a major talking point in Bollywood. Over the years, Vivek has said that he prefers to move forward and focus on the positive aspects of his life.
Other celebrities also react
Vivek was not the only celebrity to respond to Salman's comments. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani praised Salman for speaking openly about body-shaming and stressed that public figures should not be treated as "public property". He also urged people to know where to draw the line while commenting on others.
Actress Sameera Reddy shared a body-positivity post celebrating different body types and encouraged people to love and accept themselves irrespective of outside opinions. Singer Mika Singh also backed Salman's concerns about trolling and paparazzi culture, while adding that both the media and artists need to exercise some control. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli too praised Salman for addressing social media etiquette, trolling and paparazzi behaviour. He said basic decency and respect should apply even when someone is a public figure.