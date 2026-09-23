ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vivek Oberoi On Salman Khan's Stand Against Trolls: 'Why Should We Talk Negative?'

Hyderabad: Vivek Oberoi has reacted to Salman Khan's recent stand against social media trolling, body-shaming and negativity. The actor, whose equation with Salman has been discussed publicly for years, chose to focus on the positive when asked about the superstar's comments. "There are so many things in life to do positive, why should we do negative, why should we talk?" Vivek told a newswire when asked about the constant trolling. His comments come days after Salman spoke at length about online trolling and the way celebrities are judged over their age, weight, looks and personal lives on Bigg Boss 20.

What did Salman Khan say?

During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman questioned the mentality behind trolling people for their appearance, age, weight, family background, career setbacks or experiences of motherhood. He also came out in support of women who face comments about their bodies after pregnancy. While he did not name Katrina Kaif, his remarks came amid social media trolling faced by the actor over changes in her appearance after becoming a mother.

"Why do you troll a woman who is pregnant? Everyone gains weight during pregnancy," Salman said, adding that she could get fit again when she returns to films and may simply want to spend time with her family. Salman also addressed comments about his own appearance. When faced with remarks that he had gained weight, he responded by asking trolls to continue before removing his hat and jacket. The actor also questioned the way paparazzi photograph celebrities, particularly women, and urged people to maintain a basic level of respect.