ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vivek Chaudhary On His Award-Winning Documentary That Almost Never Got Made

Farmers Tried to Stop His Film. What Happened Next Changed Everything ( Photo: Special arrangement )

By Minal Rudra 6 Min Read

A two-member crew stood in the dark fields of Rajasthan. Voices rose around them as angry farmers closed in and hands reached for the camera. Friction kept increasing as someone shouted while others pushed. In that moment, MBA graduate turned filmmaker Vivek Chaudhary understood that this story, I, Poppy, could end before it even began. The intention was to be the voice of poppy farmers who are battling the rigged system. But the irony was that the farmers were against the film. They preferred silence over questioning the systemic corruption that is threatening their livelihood. Then a strange compromise happened, and Chaudhary, along with his cinematographer Mustaqeem Khan, was let go with their camera intact but not without their memory card being destroyed. That night could have swallowed everything. Curiosity, hard work, years of research, and months of travel. But danger seemingly had its own way of opening doors. Before Chaudhary could understand anything, his phone rang. "Do not go back to the hotel. People know where you are put. You can stay at my home and leave in the morning." On the other side of the call was Mangilal Meghwal, a farmer by lineage, teacher by profession, and activist by choice. By 9 pm, Chaudhary and Mustaqeem entered a modest house of Meghwals, where Mangilal lived with his mother, wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. After what appeared to be a dead end, the filming began again that very night. A few hours in the Meghwals' home and Choudhary knew that this was the family through whom he was going to tell the story, and that shifted the entire direction of the film. Vardibai and Mangilal entered the frame as the main characters. The conversations between this mother-and-son duo opened a window to the hardships that the poppy farmers face. Something that the years of research and data could not offer. I, Poppy: A mother, a son, and a fight against a broken system (Photo: Special arrangement) Wrinkles on Vardibai's face are a map of resilience and struggle. She fears the consequences of her son's activism. "The dynamic between the mother and son was stunning. Loving, but strained by conflict," shared Chaudhary. Interestingly, Mangilal was nowhere in how the story was planned initially. In fact, Chaudhary was averse to Mangilal when he first saw him at a protest site. "He looked more like an activist than a farmer, and he talks a lot," recalled the filmmaker with a smile. The filmmaker initially wanted to explore the "entire ecosystem around opium, from farmers to officials to the mafia." But the scale and risk forced him to rethink. Finding its central characters was not easy. Across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, farmers were hesitant and fearful. "There is so much pressure. They fear officials, police, even the mafia." Many opened up at first but would then withdraw.