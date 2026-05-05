'Never Again': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mamata Banerjee's Defeat, Mentions The Bengal Files 'Ban'
After Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur defeat, Vivek Agnihotri recalls 'ban' on The Bengal Files, claims suppression in Bengal, and calls the result a moment of change.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 5, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: West Bengal politics saw a shocking turn after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Bhabanipur seat, defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a constituency long dominated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee, who is also the TMC chief, from the seat by a margin of 15105 votes.
The BJP stormed to power in West Bengal as it ended TMC's 15-year-old rule. The saffron party bagged 207 seats in the 294-member Legislative Assembly. Soon after the results, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted on social media, linking the political development to his past experiences in West Bengal. The director spoke about the difficulties he claimed to have faced during the release of his films in the state.
In an Instagram post shared on May 5, Agnihotri alleged that his work was targeted and restricted during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure. Referring to his film The Kashmir Files, he claimed it was removed from theatres shortly after its release in West Bengal.
“NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” he wrote.
He went on to make similar claims about his later project, The Bengal Files, stating that it faced even stronger resistance in the state. “Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” he added.
Agnihotri’s “Files” films have often been part of heated discussions. While The Kashmir Files dealt with the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, The Bengal Files focused on historical incidents such as the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali violence of 1946. Both films drew mixed reactions, with critics questioning their portrayal of events and supporters backing their narrative.
In his latest post, the filmmaker also claimed that he found ways to screen The Bengal Files in West Bengal despite the alleged restrictions. He said special efforts were made during the election period to ensure that the film reached viewers.
“But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give up, and fought in our own little way,” he wrote.
Ending his message on a positive note, Agnihotri congratulated the people of the state and quoted lines inspired by Rabindranath Tagore. “And finally…this unprecedented victory. Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high,” he said.
The Bengal Files, which was released in theatres on September 5, 2025, features actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher, and Simrat Kaur.