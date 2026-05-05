ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Never Again': Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mamata Banerjee's Defeat, Mentions The Bengal Files 'Ban'

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To Mamata Banerjee's Defeat ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: West Bengal politics saw a shocking turn after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Bhabanipur seat, defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a constituency long dominated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee, who is also the TMC chief, from the seat by a margin of 15105 votes. The BJP stormed to power in West Bengal as it ended TMC's 15-year-old rule. The saffron party bagged 207 seats in the 294-member Legislative Assembly. Soon after the results, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted on social media, linking the political development to his past experiences in West Bengal. The director spoke about the difficulties he claimed to have faced during the release of his films in the state. In an Instagram post shared on May 5, Agnihotri alleged that his work was targeted and restricted during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure. Referring to his film The Kashmir Files, he claimed it was removed from theatres shortly after its release in West Bengal. “NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” he wrote.