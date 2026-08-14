ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath & Sons X Review: Suriya Returns To Romance With Effortless Charm, Mamitha Baiju Wins Praise

One enthusiastic viewer called it "one of the best of this year" and praised Suriya for being "effortless and charming". Mamitha Baiju also received plenty of love, with the reaction ending with a string of celebratory emojis and a clear "Winner" verdict.

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter who has spent years building his career around discipline and excellence. As age, family responsibilities and an unexpected relationship enter his life, Sanjay is forced to rethink his priorities and understand what happiness really means. The early X reactions suggest that the film works best when it focuses on its characters and emotions.

Hyderabad: Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's Vishwanath & Sons has arrived in theatres, and early reactions on X are largely positive. Directed by Venky Atluri, the 2-hour-41-minute film has been described by viewers as a clean, emotional and feel-good family entertainer, with Suriya's performance emerging as one of its biggest highlights.

Another viewer called Vishwanath & Sons a "proper Suriya showcase and treat for fans." According to the moviegoer, Suriya takes a calm and restrained approach in the first half while playing a strict father. The second half, however, is where the actor reportedly gets more freedom to display his comic timing, energy and emotional range.

One viewer also singled out his look in the climax, describing the salt-and-pepper styling as classy and giving him a Hollywood-hero vibe. The film's supporting cast has also found favour. Radhika Sarathkumar, in particular, is being praised for stealing several scenes. One detailed reaction said Mamitha and Suriya share excellent chemistry, while Radhika adds plenty of warmth and humour to the proceedings.

Vishwanath & Sons X Review (Photo: X)

At the same time, the film is not being called flawless. A viewer described it as a "clean, feel-good family entertainer that largely works", but felt the first half was stronger. The opening portions were praised for being breezy, fun and emotional once the story settles. The second half, however, reportedly dips because of increased melodrama, stretched subplots and uneven pacing.

Vishwanath & Sons X Review (Photo: X)

Another detailed reaction praised Venky Atluri for handling a sensitive subject with maturity and using humour without losing the emotional core. Mamitha Baiju was appreciated for knowing exactly when to be lively and when to tone down her performance. Radhika Sarathkumar received especially strong praise. The viewer noted how she can shift the mood with a small change in expression, calling her performance "amazing".

Suriya's emotional performance appears to be the biggest talking point. One reaction praised the actor for smiling, laughing, crying, repenting and falling in love with an ease that had been missing from some of his recent films. The viewer described the film as showing the evolution of the Suriya audiences loved in the past into an older actor who now carries his age with confidence.

With its focus on family, second chances, parenting and an unexpected romance, Vishwanath & Sons appears to be targeting audiences looking for a warm theatrical experience rather than a high-octane action film.