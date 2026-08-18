Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Maintains Steady Pace, Crosses Rs 70 Cr
Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons continues its theatrical run with a decent response on Tuesday, maintaining steady momentum despite the expected weekday slowdown.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons is continuing its theatrical run with a decent response even after the weekend. The film had a strong start and, despite a drop in weekday collections, has maintained steady interest among audiences.
Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 5
According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 4.31 crore net in India on Day 5 so far, with figures recorded until Tuesday evening.
The film collected Rs 7.80 crore on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 70.26 crore so far. Its India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 81.35 crore. The Day 5 collection is still being updated, so the final Tuesday figure could be higher.
The film is currently running across around 4,401 shows in India. Its overall occupancy stands at 23.5% so far on Tuesday.
Tamil And Telugu Occupancy
The Tamil version has recorded around 21% occupancy on Day 5, while the Telugu version has performed slightly better with 27% occupancy.
The drop compared with the weekend is expected as the film has entered the regular weekday phase. However, Vishwanath & Sons continues to attract audiences and is maintaining a decent pace during the mid-weekdays.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons stars Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a highly accomplished international sharpshooter. He has won several international awards and lives a quiet and disciplined life.
His life takes an unexpected turn when a much younger woman, played by Mamitha Baiju, openly expresses her love for him. The film explores their relationship along with themes of family, love and social expectations.
The cast also includes Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nassar, Sudha, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Rajiv Menon, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, George Maryan, Hyper Aadhi, Srija Ravi and Sarvadaman Banerjee. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.
Following the success of Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons is giving Suriya another reason to cheer at the box office.