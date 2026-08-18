ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's Film Maintains Steady Pace, Crosses Rs 70 Cr

Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons is continuing its theatrical run with a decent response even after the weekend. The film had a strong start and, despite a drop in weekday collections, has maintained steady interest among audiences.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 4.31 crore net in India on Day 5 so far, with figures recorded until Tuesday evening.

The film collected Rs 7.80 crore on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 70.26 crore so far. Its India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 81.35 crore. The Day 5 collection is still being updated, so the final Tuesday figure could be higher.

The film is currently running across around 4,401 shows in India. Its overall occupancy stands at 23.5% so far on Tuesday.

Tamil And Telugu Occupancy