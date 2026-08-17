ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya's Film Crosses Rs 60 Cr Despite Monday Drop

Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons continued its theatrical run on Monday, but the film saw a slower pace compared with its strong weekend performance. The film has maintained a steady run across India, although weekday occupancy has dropped.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 5.23 crore net in India on Day 4 so far, with collections recorded until Monday evening.

The film had a strong weekend, earning Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 20.55 crore on Day 3. With the latest Day 4 figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 63.38 crore so far. Its total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 73.39 crore. The Day 4 numbers are still being updated, and the final Monday collection is expected to be higher.

Monday Occupancy Sees A Drop