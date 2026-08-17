ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya's Film Crosses Rs 60 Cr Despite Monday Drop

Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons slows down on Monday after a strong weekend. The film has crossed Rs 60 crore in India.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4
Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons continued its theatrical run on Monday, but the film saw a slower pace compared with its strong weekend performance. The film has maintained a steady run across India, although weekday occupancy has dropped.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 5.23 crore net in India on Day 4 so far, with collections recorded until Monday evening.

The film had a strong weekend, earning Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 20.55 crore on Day 3. With the latest Day 4 figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 63.38 crore so far. Its total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 73.39 crore. The Day 4 numbers are still being updated, and the final Monday collection is expected to be higher.

Monday Occupancy Sees A Drop

Vishwanath & Sons is currently running across around 4,323 shows in India. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 26.8% so far on Monday. The Tamil version has registered around 24% occupancy, while the Telugu version has recorded a better 31% occupancy.

The drop in occupancy is expected as the film has moved from the weekend to regular weekday shows. However, its performance over the next few days will be important in determining how well it can sustain its theatrical run.

About Vishwanath & Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is a Tamil-Telugu family drama starring Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter.

Sanjay is determined to continue his sports career despite his age and family responsibilities. His life takes an unexpected turn when he develops a connection with Maddy, a much younger woman.

The film explores love, family, ambition and the pressure of society. Suriya is joined by Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in important roles.

READ MORE

  1. Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi's Film Nears Rs 90 Cr, Sunny Deol Starrer Lags
  2. Samantha, Deepika, Alia, Kareena & More Actresses Who Continued Working During Pregnancy
  3. Ramayana, Toxic, King: 2026 Could Be A Record Year With Big Releases Set For Second Half

TAGGED:

VISHWANATH AND SONS
VISHWANATH AND SONS COLLECTION
VISHWANATH AND SONS RELEASE DATE
VISHWANATH SONS BOX OFFICE DAY 4
VISHWANATH AND SONS BOX OFFICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.