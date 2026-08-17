Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya's Film Crosses Rs 60 Cr Despite Monday Drop
Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons slows down on Monday after a strong weekend. The film has crossed Rs 60 crore in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons continued its theatrical run on Monday, but the film saw a slower pace compared with its strong weekend performance. The film has maintained a steady run across India, although weekday occupancy has dropped.
Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 4
According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 5.23 crore net in India on Day 4 so far, with collections recorded until Monday evening.
The film had a strong weekend, earning Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 20.55 crore on Day 3. With the latest Day 4 figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 63.38 crore so far. Its total India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 73.39 crore. The Day 4 numbers are still being updated, and the final Monday collection is expected to be higher.
Monday Occupancy Sees A Drop
Vishwanath & Sons is currently running across around 4,323 shows in India. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 26.8% so far on Monday. The Tamil version has registered around 24% occupancy, while the Telugu version has recorded a better 31% occupancy.
The drop in occupancy is expected as the film has moved from the weekend to regular weekday shows. However, its performance over the next few days will be important in determining how well it can sustain its theatrical run.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons is a Tamil-Telugu family drama starring Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter.
Sanjay is determined to continue his sports career despite his age and family responsibilities. His life takes an unexpected turn when he develops a connection with Maddy, a much younger woman.
The film explores love, family, ambition and the pressure of society. Suriya is joined by Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in important roles.
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