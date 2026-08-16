ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya Starrer Breaches Rs 50 Crore In India After Strong Weekend

The three-day performance has taken Vishwanath and Sons past the Rs 50 crore net mark in India. The film's collections have remained healthy despite competition from other major releases during the Independence Day weekend. The language-wise numbers show that the Tamil version remains the bigger contributor. On day 3, the Tamil version collected Rs 9.01 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 5.97 crore. So far, the Tamil version has contributed Rs 31.91 crore to the India net collection, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 20.67 crore.

At the India box office, the film collected Rs 14.98 crore net by Sunday evening, taking its three-day total to Rs 52.58 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 61.15 crore. The film had opened with Rs 15.35 crore net on Friday. It then saw a major jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 22.25 crore on the Independence Day holiday.

Hyderabad: Suriya's Vishwanath and Sons is enjoying a strong run at the box office, with the film continuing to attract audiences across Tamil and Telugu markets. The family drama has also made a strong impact overseas, where it has recorded the biggest opening of Suriya's career.

Suriya scores a career-best overseas opening

The overseas performance has added another major highlight to the film's theatrical run. Vishwanath and Sons recorded approximately 1.45 million dollar in overseas gross on its opening day, making it Suriya's biggest overseas and North American opener to date. North America has emerged as one of the key markets for the film. The combined collection from premieres and the first Friday was around 676,000 dollars from 301 locations.

Interestingly, the Telugu version performed much better than the Tamil version in North America. It contributed around 436,000 dollars compared with approximately 240,000 dollars from the Tamil version. The overseas opening has also helped the film recover a significant portion of its international theatrical investment. With an overseas break-even target reportedly pegged at 4.25 million dollars, the opening-day gross of around 1.45 million dollar represents roughly 33 percent recovery.

The makers are already celebrating the film's performance. Sithara Entertainments took to X to call Vishwanath and Sons a blockbuster and announced that the film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in just two days. The numbers suggest that Suriya's appeal is extending strongly into Telugu-speaking overseas audiences as well. Director Venky Atluri's familiarity with the Telugu market may have also helped the film connect with that audience.

Vishwanath and Sons becomes a strong Independence Day performer

The film was among the biggest contributors to the Independence Day box office. On August 15, the combined collections of major releases crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India, with Awarapan 2 leading the day and Vishwanath and Sons emerging as the second-biggest contributor. The film's performance also puts it in a strong position for the coming days. With positive audience feedback and no immediate signs of slowing down, the family drama could continue to benefit from word of mouth.

Vishwanath and Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter who has spent his life chasing excellence. As age, family responsibilities and an unexpected romance change his life, he is forced to reconsider what truly matters to him. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Suriya and is presented as a drama blending family emotions and romance. It has been released in both Tamil and Telugu.