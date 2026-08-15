Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's Film Picks Up Pace, Crosses Rs 30 Crore
Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons witnesses a strong rise in audience turnout on Saturday, with positive momentum building ahead of the extended weekend.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons is seeing a strong response at the box office on its second day. After opening well on Friday, the film has recorded a noticeable rise in audience turnout on Saturday. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions are contributing to the film’s performance.
Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 2
According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 15.96 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film had earned Rs 15.35 crore net on Day 1, taking its total India net collection to Rs 31.31 crore.
The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 36.58 crore. These figures are still being updated, so the final Day 2 collection could be higher. The film is currently running across around 4,450 shows in India. Its overall occupancy stands at 57% so far on Saturday.
Tamil And Telugu Occupancy
Both versions of the film have recorded a healthy response on Day 2. The Tamil version has registered around 55% occupancy, while the Telugu version has performed slightly better with 60% occupancy.
The strong Saturday response is an encouraging sign for the film, especially as the extended Independence Day weekend could bring more audiences to theatres.
About Vishwanath & Sons
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, an international shooter whose life changes as he deals with family responsibilities, age and an unexpected romance. The story focuses on his relationships and the choices that make him rethink his priorities.
The film stars Suriya, Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in important roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is the editor.
Released on August 14, 2026, Vishwanath & Sons is Suriya’s second theatrical release of the year after Karuppu. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 185 crore.
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