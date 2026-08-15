ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's Film Picks Up Pace, Crosses Rs 30 Crore

Hyderabad: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons is seeing a strong response at the box office on its second day. After opening well on Friday, the film has recorded a noticeable rise in audience turnout on Saturday. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions are contributing to the film’s performance.

Vishwanath & Sons Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the latest live estimates, Vishwanath & Sons has collected Rs 15.96 crore net in India on Day 2 so far. The film had earned Rs 15.35 crore net on Day 1, taking its total India net collection to Rs 31.31 crore.

The film’s India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 36.58 crore. These figures are still being updated, so the final Day 2 collection could be higher. The film is currently running across around 4,450 shows in India. Its overall occupancy stands at 57% so far on Saturday.

Tamil And Telugu Occupancy