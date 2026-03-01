Vishnu Manchu Visits Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes On Iran, Says 'Loud Interceptions Shook Our Home' - Watch
Amid US-Israel strikes on Iran, Vishnu Manchu shared a video of missiles over Dubai while visiting family, saying loud interceptions frightened his child.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 1, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Amid the escalating US-Israel strikes on Iran, actor Vishnu Manchu has shared a disturbing video from Dubai, where he is currently visiting his family. The actor posted a video of missiles lighting up the night sky and said the loud sounds frightened his young child.
The tensions in the region rose sharply after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). In response, Iran claimed that it carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were also reported in several Gulf cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait.
In the middle of these tensions, Vishnu Manchu took to his X handle to share a video recorded from outside his residence in Dubai. The clip showed missiles visible in the sky, while loud interception sounds could be heard in the background. His daughter seemed audibly frightened in the video.
In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra.— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 28, 2026
Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof.
Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping… pic.twitter.com/tCbE78eoBY
In the caption, the actor wrote, "In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof. Grateful to the UAE defence forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev."
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had begun what he described as "major combat operations in Iran". This action came shortly after talks between Washington and Tehran ended without a clear outcome.
"We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people," Trump said.
Following strikes and counter-strikes, international airlines cancelled several flights across the Middle East. Flight tracking maps showed that the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain was largely empty. Reports said that both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and AI Maktoum International Airport (DWC) suspended flight operations until further notice due to security concerns. Within hours of the suspension, more than 280 flights were cancelled, and around 250 were delayed, according to airport authorities.