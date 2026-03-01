ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vishnu Manchu Visits Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes On Iran, Says 'Loud Interceptions Shook Our Home' - Watch

Vishnu Manchu Visits Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes On Iran ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Amid the escalating US-Israel strikes on Iran, actor Vishnu Manchu has shared a disturbing video from Dubai, where he is currently visiting his family. The actor posted a video of missiles lighting up the night sky and said the loud sounds frightened his young child. The tensions in the region rose sharply after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). In response, Iran claimed that it carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were also reported in several Gulf cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait. In the middle of these tensions, Vishnu Manchu took to his X handle to share a video recorded from outside his residence in Dubai. The clip showed missiles visible in the sky, while loud interception sounds could be heard in the background. His daughter seemed audibly frightened in the video.