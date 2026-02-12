ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Vishal Bhardwaj Calls O'Romeo Most Difficult Film Of His Career, Admits Fighting With Shahid Kapoor During Shoot

“This story has taken a long time to take shape. I had never thought I would call this film O’Romeo when I first read the story which has evolved over the years. When I bought the films’ rights, I didn’t try making this film for three to four years. Finally, when I decided to make the film, its protagonist was someone else, which you would see when you watch the film. But then the story started looking stale because often script stays there in pages but you mature, and when you look back at your work, you feel, 'I have done this in the past, why am I doing it again?'"

Bhardwaj took 10 years to bring O' Romeo to the screen (releasing Feb 13, 2026) due to initial project inaction for three to four years, changing protagonists, and creative rethinks that made the story feel stale. The film underwent major revisions, as the initial concept no longer met current standards, leading to significant delays in production. However, Bhardwaj held the rights for years and despite others showing interest, he refused to let the project go. The project faced budget constraints and changes in the lead, but was finally backed by Nadiadwala.

“I took the rights of that story and, based on those rights, made a film on it. Characters are the same but there is a lot of fiction. It is based on a story which is part of the book. The kind of hard work and efforts that has gone into the making of this film has been exceptional. For no other film of mine I have toiled so hard,” said the critically acclaimed director. O’ Romeo marks the fourth collaboration between Bhardwaj and Kapoor, after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Vishal Bhardwaj returns to the dark Mumbai underworld for a gritty romantic action-drama O’Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor as gangster Hussain Ustara and Triptii Dimri. The film is inspired by former journalist, author and crime writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai," focusing on a vengeful, doomed love story set against the volatile backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s. While there has been discussion about the film's connection to real-life gangster Hussain Ustara, Bhardwaj clarified that O’Romeo is inspired by true events, and is not a biopic.

Vishal Bhardwaj bought the rights but didn’t try making O'Romeo for three to four years (Photo: IANS)

For O'Romeo, Bhardwaj sincerely gives credit to Nadiadwala, who saw the film get to the finish line by pushing through the hurdles. "There is always something in every story… it is very difficult to make a film whether good or bad, you give your blood and sweat to it. When I commit to a subject you know that you are giving about two years of your life to it, there’s nothing else as important as that project. When you are making this kind of a relation with something you have to test, give a lot of thought and do many assessments. Many directors came to me and asked for this story saying since I was not making it, if I could give it to them but I was so possessive about this story that I didn’t do so. Hence it was such a difficult journey. Our vision as well as budget went on increasing but it was the producer’s conviction in me and in the project and there was absolutely no compromise,” explains Bhardwaj.

Tripti Dimri and Shahid Kapoor during O’Romeo promotions at Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai (Photo: IANS)

Bhardwaj and Kapoor share a highly acclaimed, long-standing creative partnership, often cited as one of Bollywood's most fruitful actor-director collaborations. Known for pushing Kapoor beyond his "chocolate-boy" image, Bhardwaj has directed him in Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), Rangoon (2017), and now O’Romeo. Their bond is built on deep mutual trust, artistic synergy, and a shared passion for complex, character-driven storytelling.

Bhardwaj describes his partnership with Kapoor as a profound, long-standing collaboration. "We've formed a bond like Laxmikant-Pyarelal or Kalyanji-Anandji," he says, emphasizing their collaborative, rather than solely confrontational, relationship. Despite past rift rumours, Bhardwaj considers Shahid a "co-conspirator" who handles his "difficult" working style, noting they fight but create magic together.

Shahid Kapoor (R) and Vishal Bhardwaj attend the 'Haider' Red Carpet during the 9th Rome Film Festival (Photo: Getty Images)

“About 10 years back when we worked last time, what I was and what Shahid was... we are not the same now; all of us change. But now we know each other so well, I know what he wouldn’t like, and he knows what I like. There is this understanding between us and it is a collaboration of a different level. I have not had this kind of collaboration with any other person. Shahid understands my passive-aggression, and that I’m a very difficult man to work with. Shahid should get a National Award for doing four films with me. We complement each other,” says Bhardwaj.

On his part, Kapoor has said that it has always been a “very adventurous and crazy journey” whenever he has worked with Bhardwaj and when he got to work with the director for the first time, he was very intimidated considering the director and Kapoor’s actor-father veteran Pankaj Kapur have collaborated on two notable Hindi films, defined by intense performances and character-driven narratives. They are best known for the 2003 Shakespearean adaptation Maqbool and the 2013 comedy-drama Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

Vishal Bhardwaj says O'Romeo faced budget constraints and changes in the lead, but was finally backed by Sajid Nadiadwala (Photo: IANS)

Further, Bhardwaj went on to praise Kapoor’s growth, saying he has matured both as a performer and a technician, and even has the potential to direct a film. “I think if he ever directs, he will make a very good film. He has that in him. Shahid has contributed more than an actor this time. And the rest of the understanding (bit), he is a very difficult man (to understand),” Bhardwaj said with a hearty laughter.