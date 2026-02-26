Virosh Wedding First Pics: Rashmika Mandanna Introduces Vijay Deverakonda As 'My Husband'
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur and shared their first wedding pictures on social media.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 26, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially tied the knot, putting an end to years of speculation around their relationship. Popularly called 'Virosh' by fans, the couple shared their first wedding pictures on social media on Thursday.
The actors got married in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. The wedding ceremony was held at 10.10 am in the presence of their close family members and friends. The wedding ceremony was held at The Mementos by ITC Hotels. This is a luxury hotel located in the Aravalli Hills, famous for its privacy and scenic beauty. The couple is said to have chosen the venue so that they could have a peaceful and private wedding.
Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a series of dreamy wedding pictures and introduced Vijay as her husband. Sharing the post, Rashmika wrote, "Hi, my loves, introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"
She further wrote, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching... the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me, I could write a book on this man! I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I've truly been blessed! Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!!"
She added, "But you know, suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to become your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! It's full party time now!! Let's have the bestestest life ever together! I love you!"
Vijay also shared pictures from their wedding and penned an emotional note. He wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026."
Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama became a blockbuster and made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs. They reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade. While the film received mixed reviews, their performances were widely appreciated.
Soon after their collaborations, rumours about their relationship began circulating. The two were frequently spotted together during promotional events and were also seen at some private gatherings. Some fans also noticed some similarities between their social media updates and their holiday photos. However, the two actors decided to keep their personal lives under wraps and never publicly acknowledged their relationship until now.
The couple reportedly had a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning and a Kodava-style wedding at 4.30 pm to honour Rashmika's roots.
