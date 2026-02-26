ETV Bharat / entertainment

Virosh Wedding First Pics: Rashmika Mandanna Introduces Vijay Deverakonda As 'My Husband'

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially tied the knot, putting an end to years of speculation around their relationship. Popularly called 'Virosh' by fans, the couple shared their first wedding pictures on social media on Thursday.

The actors got married in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. The wedding ceremony was held at 10.10 am in the presence of their close family members and friends. The wedding ceremony was held at The Mementos by ITC Hotels. This is a luxury hotel located in the Aravalli Hills, famous for its privacy and scenic beauty. The couple is said to have chosen the venue so that they could have a peaceful and private wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a series of dreamy wedding pictures and introduced Vijay as her husband. Sharing the post, Rashmika wrote, "Hi, my loves, introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

She further wrote, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching... the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me, I could write a book on this man! I've become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I've truly been blessed! Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!!"