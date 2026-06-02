ETV Bharat / entertainment

After RCB's IPL Win, Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Seek Premanand Maharaj's Blessings In Vrindavan - Watch

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the couple can be seen walking barefoot towards the ashram after stepping out of their vehicle. As they made their way inside, they greeted devotees standing nearby with "Radhe Radhe." Fans and devotees gathered at the venue and watched the couple enter the ashram.

Several videos and pictures of the couple's visit have surfaced on social media and are now going viral. Virat and Anushka were seen arriving at Premanand Maharaj's Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, where they reportedly spent nearly two hours seeking blessings and participating in spiritual activities.

Hyderabad: Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were spotted visiting spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan shortly after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Their visit came just days after RCB's historic IPL victory. The Bengaluru-based franchise lifted the IPL trophy for the second consecutive season. Several videos from the post-match celebrations had gone viral, including one showing Virat dancing joyfully with Anushka as teammates and support staff joined in the festivities.

This is not the first time Virat and Anushka have visited Premanand Maharaj. Over the past few years, the couple has frequently travelled to Vrindavan to seek his blessings. Earlier this year, as well, they were seen at the ashram ahead of the IPL season during Akshaya Tritiya.

One of their previous visits had also attracted significant attention online when Premanand Maharaj asked the couple, "Are you happy?" Both Virat and Anushka nodded in agreement.

Following RCB's title win, Anushka had also shared a photograph on Instagram. The picture showed her holding the IPL trophy alongside Virat while kissing him on the forehead. She accompanied the post with a victory sign, a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji. The post received massive engagement from fans within minutes of being shared.

Virat and Anushka, popularly known as "Virushka" among fans, got married in Italy in 2017. They are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay and currently spend much of their time in the United Kingdom with their children.