ETV Bharat / entertainment

Viral Toxic Teaser Girl Beatriz Taufenbach Deletes Instagram Account After Car Scene With Yash Sparks Backlash

Initial reports incorrectly identified her as actor Natalie Burn. However, director Geetu Mohandas later clarified the matter by officially introducing Beatriz Taufenbach as the viralc emetery girl from the Toxic teaser. Sharing her photo on Instagram, Geetu wrote, "This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach," putting an end to the speculation.

Hyderabad: Yash's upcoming film Toxic's teaser has caused controversy on social media right after its release. While this teaser caught attention due to its high style and action, it also led to massive criticism over the portrayal of a steamy car scene featuring Yash and Beatriz Taufenbach. As a result of the backlash, Beatriz has now gone off Instagram.

As criticism around the teaser grew, fans noticed that Beatriz's Instagram account was no longer accessible. Searching for her profile now shows a message stating that the account is unavailable. While neither Beatriz nor the makers have commented on the reason, many believe the growing online backlash may have led her to deactivate her account.

The controversy deepened after political and social groups raised objections to the teaser. Leaders from the women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). In their complaint, they objected to what they described as obscene and explicit scenes, claiming the teaser harms social values and degrades the dignity of women.

AAP state secretary Usha Mohan stated that the teaser was released publicly without any age-related warning and accused it of insulting Kannada culture. Following the complaint, the KSWC wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting appropriate action on the matter. Separately, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli also filed a formal complaint with the CBFC. He also sought regulatory action against the makers of the film.

As of now, the makers of Toxic have not issued an official response to the complaints or the controversy surrounding the teaser. Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features a strong ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, where it is set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.