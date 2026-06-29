Vir Das Rubbishes Claims of Kangana Ranaut Injuring Him During Kissing Scene; Actress Reacts
Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut grabbing attention online regarding a scene in their 2014 release Revolver Rani.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 29, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: A viral social media claim alleged that Kangana Ranaut left Vir Das injured during a kissing scene in the 2014 film Revolver Rani. Vir took to social media to respond to the claims, following which Kangana also thanked him for speaking up and debunking the narrative.
Taking to X, Vir shut down the speculation, dismissing the story as "pure fiction." Responding to the buzz, Vir backed Kangana, calling her "a complete professional." However, he also noted in the same post that she had once called him a terrorist, while making it clear that the claims about the film's shoot were baseless and unfair.
Vir's reaction came after a fan sought his response to the ongoing speculation involving him and Kangana.
The fan on X wrote, "Vir Das is always known for speaking out. So why is he silent on this journalist's statement?? Is she telling the truth?? @thevirdas."
Dismissing the claims, Vir replied, "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all."
The chatter on social media stemmed from a journalist's claim that Kangana did not stop kissing Vir even after the scene had ended, allegedly leaving him injured.
This isn't the first time such claims have surfaced. Back in 2023, similar posts went viral on social media, alleging that a kissing scene with Kangana had left Vir with bleeding lips.
Responding on her Instagram Story at the time, Kangana wrote, "After Hrithik Roshan, did I violate poor Vir Das’s honour? When did this happen?" She shared the message with laughing emojis.
Coming back to the recent spotlight on Kangana and Vir, the actress took to social media to thank the comedian for debunking the narrative.
For context: Why Kangana had called Vir a "terrorist"
Earlier, Kangana slammed Vir over his viral video in which he said that Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night. She also demanded action against him.
Kangana wrote, "When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world... after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas."
About Revolver Rani
Revolver Rani released on the heels of the humongous commercial and critical success of Queen in 2014. After playing the affable Rani Mehra in Queen, Kangana shifted gears to play Alka Singh, a corrupt politician in Revolver Rani. Vir was seen playing her toy boy in the film. Set against the backdrop of the hostile terrain of Chambal, Revolver Rani was directed by newcomer Sai Kabir.