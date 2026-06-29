ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vir Das Rubbishes Claims of Kangana Ranaut Injuring Him During Kissing Scene; Actress Reacts

Hyderabad: A viral social media claim alleged that Kangana Ranaut left Vir Das injured during a kissing scene in the 2014 film Revolver Rani. Vir took to social media to respond to the claims, following which Kangana also thanked him for speaking up and debunking the narrative.

Taking to X, Vir shut down the speculation, dismissing the story as "pure fiction." Responding to the buzz, Vir backed Kangana, calling her "a complete professional." However, he also noted in the same post that she had once called him a terrorist, while making it clear that the claims about the film's shoot were baseless and unfair.

Vir's reaction came after a fan sought his response to the ongoing speculation involving him and Kangana.

The fan on X wrote, "Vir Das is always known for speaking out. So why is he silent on this journalist's statement?? Is she telling the truth?? @thevirdas."

Dismissing the claims, Vir replied, "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all."

The chatter on social media stemmed from a journalist's claim that Kangana did not stop kissing Vir even after the scene had ended, allegedly leaving him injured.