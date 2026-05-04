'I'm Actually Not Bengali': Vir Das Reacts To Being Tagged During West Bengal Election Results
Vir Das clarified he is not Bengali amid West Bengal election results, sparking buzz online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Comedian and actor Vir Das grabbed attention on Monday with a candid and humorous clarification about his identity, just as the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results began unfolding. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir addressed a recurring online trend where users tag him in posts related to incidents in West Bengal, assuming he is Bengali because of his surname. In his signature understated style, he decided to clear the air before the political chatter intensified.
Sharing his post, he wrote, "Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I'm actually not Bengali. I'm half UP, half Bihari." He further highlighted how he often becomes part of unrelated discussions online, adding, "So, typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that's a word) saying, 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'."
So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying “Look what happened in your Bengal bro”. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck 👍— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 4, 2026
His post quickly went viral as counting for the West Bengal elections was underway, making political conversations trend heavily on social media. As per early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party appeared to be leading in the state, crossing the majority mark in initial counts. The All India Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, was trailing behind, though the situation remained dynamic as counting progressed.
Amid this charged atmosphere, Vir's post sparked a wave of reactions online. Users flooded the comments section with jokes, surprise, and playful takes on his revelation. One user wrote, "Twist: Now you are gonna get tagged for things that happen in 2 states instead of one!" Some reactions leaned into humour, with comments like, "Now you would hear more about Bihar & UP." and "Bengalis are relieved that you are not from Bengal 😂🤪."