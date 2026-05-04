ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I'm Actually Not Bengali': Vir Das Reacts To Being Tagged During West Bengal Election Results

Hyderabad: Comedian and actor Vir Das grabbed attention on Monday with a candid and humorous clarification about his identity, just as the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results began unfolding. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir addressed a recurring online trend where users tag him in posts related to incidents in West Bengal, assuming he is Bengali because of his surname. In his signature understated style, he decided to clear the air before the political chatter intensified.

Sharing his post, he wrote, "Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I'm actually not Bengali. I'm half UP, half Bihari." He further highlighted how he often becomes part of unrelated discussions online, adding, "So, typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that's a word) saying, 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'."