ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vir Das Bags Third International Emmy Nomination For Stand-Up Special Fool Volume: 'Never Imagined'

With Fool Volume, Das has now returned to the international awards conversation with another deeply personal comedy special. The show has an unusual story behind it. Shortly before he was scheduled to shoot the special, Das lost his voice. Instead of allowing the setback to stop the project, he rewrote the show in silence and eventually performed much of it without rehearsal.

Das shared the news on Instagram and thanked his fans for their continued support. "Ummmmm. An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you," he wrote. The nomination comes three years after Das won the International Emmy for Comedy for his special Vir Das: Landing. Before that, his 2021 Netflix special Vir Das: For India had earned him his first nomination in the Comedy category.

Hyderabad: Actor-comedian Vir Das has added another milestone to his international career. His Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards. The latest recognition marks a significant moment in Das' Emmy journey as he has now received three International Emmy nominations for his comedy specials, making him the first Indian performer to achieve the feat.

Fool Volume was shot across Mumbai, London and New York. The experience of losing his voice became part of the creative journey behind the special, which explores silence, self-doubt, uncertainty and finding joy again. Reflecting on the nomination, Das said the recognition felt particularly surreal because the special itself began with him losing his voice.

"There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume," he said. Das added that For India was the first time he realised that Indian comedy could find a home on a global stage, while Landing went on to win him an Emmy. The comedian also expressed gratitude to Netflix, his team and everyone who helped bring the project to life. Looking back at his Emmy journey, he said that three nominations were something he had never imagined when he made the first special.

The latest nomination has also drawn congratulatory messages from several members of the film industry, including Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar and Sheeba Chadha. For Das, the recognition comes at a time when his work continues to expand across international stages. He is currently taking his stand-up tour I Say We Run around the world. The tour began at London's Royal Albert Hall and is scheduled to reach Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 30, 2027.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Das said performing at iconic venues around the world has given him the opportunity to represent India and take Indian comedy to new audiences. He described Radio City Music Hall as a place where legends have performed and said taking his new stand-up there would be a major career moment. Before the New York show, the tour will also travel to Dubai, continuing its international run.

Meanwhile, Das has recently wrapped up shooting for his horror directorial Baara Number. The project is described as a found-footage horror film that aims to move beyond conventional genre tropes, combining psychological depth with atmospheric storytelling.