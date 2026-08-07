ETV Bharat / entertainment

Violent Father, Broken Family, And 'Living Alone Since 1987': Untold Story Of Pavitra Rishta Actor Usha Nadkarni

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni has spent nearly seven decades in the world of acting. From Marathi theatre and films to Hindi television, she has played many memorable roles. For many viewers, she remains best known as Savita Deshmukh from the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. But behind her long and successful career is a life filled with struggle, sacrifice and loneliness.

At the age of 80, Usha continues to live alone in Mumbai. She also opened up about her difficult childhood, her relationship with her son and the choices she made to build a career in acting.

Living alone since 1987

In a recent conversation with an entertainment news platform, Usha spoke openly about living alone. She revealed that she has been staying by herself since 1987. Her son is settled abroad, while her siblings have passed away.

Usha said that she is now used to living alone and is not afraid. However, things were different when she first moved into her building. She recalled being so nervous that she would ask the security guard to walk with her to her door because she feared someone might attack her from behind. Over the years, that fear disappeared. Today, she seems to have accepted solitude as a normal part of her life.

Usha also spoke about death. She said she is not afraid of dying. "People can't tell how they'll die. Some people go in their sleep, some people die in the hospital. I'm not scared even one bit. If I die in my sleep, my neighbours would come knocking and think, 'Buddhi ne darwaza nahi khola'," she joked.