Violent Father, Broken Family, And 'Living Alone Since 1987': Untold Story Of Pavitra Rishta Actor Usha Nadkarni
Pavitra Rishta actor Usha Nadkarni, 80, reflects on a difficult childhood, decades of acting, and living alone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni has spent nearly seven decades in the world of acting. From Marathi theatre and films to Hindi television, she has played many memorable roles. For many viewers, she remains best known as Savita Deshmukh from the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. But behind her long and successful career is a life filled with struggle, sacrifice and loneliness.
At the age of 80, Usha continues to live alone in Mumbai. She also opened up about her difficult childhood, her relationship with her son and the choices she made to build a career in acting.
Living alone since 1987
In a recent conversation with an entertainment news platform, Usha spoke openly about living alone. She revealed that she has been staying by herself since 1987. Her son is settled abroad, while her siblings have passed away.
Usha said that she is now used to living alone and is not afraid. However, things were different when she first moved into her building. She recalled being so nervous that she would ask the security guard to walk with her to her door because she feared someone might attack her from behind. Over the years, that fear disappeared. Today, she seems to have accepted solitude as a normal part of her life.
Usha also spoke about death. She said she is not afraid of dying. "People can't tell how they'll die. Some people go in their sleep, some people die in the hospital. I'm not scared even one bit. If I die in my sleep, my neighbours would come knocking and think, 'Buddhi ne darwaza nahi khola'," she joked.
A painful sacrifice for her son
Usha's acting career came with a personal cost. Her busy schedule, especially during her years in Marathi theatre, often kept her away from her son when he was growing up. She had earlier revealed that her son spent much of his childhood with her mother and also stayed at her brother's house. Usha was often busy with several theatre performances in a single day.
Looking back, she admitted that she would visit him whenever she found the time. The veteran actor also shared that her son still tells her that she only gave birth to him, while his real mother was his grandmother.
A childhood filled with fear
Usha's struggles began much before she became an actor. She has, in the past, spoken about growing up with a father who was an Air Force officer but was also extremely violent at home. According to Usha, even small things could make him angry. A newspaper that was not folded properly or schoolbooks that were not arranged neatly could lead to an outburst.
She once recalled an incident when her father was beating her brother. When Usha tried to stop him, he attacked her with a koita, a curved knife. She suffered an injury to her arm but still went to perform in a play the following day. Such incidents left Usha and her siblings frightened of their father.
She refused to give up on acting
Usha wanted to become an actor from a young age. She first acted when she was in the fourth standard. However, her family did not support her dream. Her mother, who was a teacher, worried about what people in their neighbourhood would say. At one point, Usha said, her mother even threw her belongings out of the house and asked her to leave. Usha stayed with a friend for about a week before her father eventually brought her back home.
Despite the opposition, she continued to follow her dream. Her career eventually grew across Marathi and Hindi cinema, television and theatre. Over the years, she appeared in films such as Maherchi Sadi, Vaastav, Krishna Cottage, Pak Pak Pakaak, Rustom and Great Grand Masti. She also became a familiar face on television through Pavitra Rishta. She later appeared on reality shows including Bigg Boss Marathi and Celebrity MasterChef.