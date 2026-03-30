ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vineet Kumar Singh As Antagonist In Shakti Shalini Signals Big Industry Shift As More Actors Now Embrace Darker Roles

Hyderabad: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has been roped in for the main antagonistic role in the forthcoming horror comedy flick Shakti Shalini, which stars Aneet Padda in the lead role. Vineet's casting is being seen as a clear sign of a growing trend in the film industry, as actors are now openly embracing negative and complex roles instead of avoiding them.

Vineet will be seen in a darker avatar in the film. Confirming the news, his team told a newswire, "This will be a departure from anything that Viineet has played before. He essays a darker antagonist here." The statement highlights how actors today are willing to experiment and take risks with roles that go beyond the traditional hero image.

Shakti Shalini is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film will feature high drama, with actors like Vishal Jethwa also playing an important role. A source said, "Shakti Shalini has high-octane drama, and the makers believe that an ensemble cast of Aneet, Viineet, and Vishal Jethwa will bring the gravitas that it needs."

In recent years, the line between hero and villain has become less rigid. Actors are no longer worried about being typecast or losing their "hero image." Instead, they are choosing roles that have depth and a significant impact on the screen. The negative and anti-heroine roles are being written as important as the leading roles.