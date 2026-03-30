Vineet Kumar Singh As Antagonist In Shakti Shalini Signals Big Industry Shift As More Actors Now Embrace Darker Roles
Vineet Kumar Singh joins Shakti Shalini as antagonist, highlighting a growing trend where actors embrace negative roles that often rival or even overshadow lead heroes.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has been roped in for the main antagonistic role in the forthcoming horror comedy flick Shakti Shalini, which stars Aneet Padda in the lead role. Vineet's casting is being seen as a clear sign of a growing trend in the film industry, as actors are now openly embracing negative and complex roles instead of avoiding them.
Vineet will be seen in a darker avatar in the film. Confirming the news, his team told a newswire, "This will be a departure from anything that Viineet has played before. He essays a darker antagonist here." The statement highlights how actors today are willing to experiment and take risks with roles that go beyond the traditional hero image.
THE PROTECTOR— Shakti Shalini (@saiyaaratu) October 21, 2025
THE DESTROYER
THE MOTHER OF ALL
ANEET PADDA IN SHAKTI SHALINIpic.twitter.com/oKCEhf6jaG
Shakti Shalini is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film will feature high drama, with actors like Vishal Jethwa also playing an important role. A source said, "Shakti Shalini has high-octane drama, and the makers believe that an ensemble cast of Aneet, Viineet, and Vishal Jethwa will bring the gravitas that it needs."
In recent years, the line between hero and villain has become less rigid. Actors are no longer worried about being typecast or losing their "hero image." Instead, they are choosing roles that have depth and a significant impact on the screen. The negative and anti-heroine roles are being written as important as the leading roles.
For example, Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar was considered to have overshadowed the main hero of the movie. His role depicted how a well-written negative role can take the movie forward.
Another example of a positive impact of a negative role is that of Bobby Deol in the movie Animal. Although his role was not for a long time and he did not even get a single dialogue, his performance was talked about and appreciated.
Actors such as Sanjay Dutt in KGF: Chapter 2, Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, and Saif Ali Khan in Omkara have also demonstrated how an antagonist role can sometimes be the highlight of an entire movie.
This is also because of a larger shift in audience preference. Audiences today are comfortable with multi-dimensional characters, even if they are negative. A strong villain can add much more value to the movie.
Viineet Kumar Singh's role in the upcoming film Shakti Shalini is the perfect example of this trend. As someone who has been choosing meaningful, performance-driven characters, the actor's decision to play the dark antagonist is again proof that actors are now more focused on the character's potential, irrespective of whether the character is positive or negative.
The shooting of the film is currently going on in Mumbai, and the team has planned to continue the shoot in Madhya Pradesh too. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, Shakti Shalini is expected to be another addition to the rising genre of horror-comedy.