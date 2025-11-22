Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir
Telugu film Anumana Pakshi becomes the first major production to resume shooting in Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack, completing a 20-day schedule across key Valley locations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 22, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Srinagar: After months of uncertainty, there is finally something for the film industry to cheer. Indian cinema's preferred shooting destination is back on the map, with the upcoming Telugu film Anumana Pakshi completing a 20-day schedule in Kashmir. The production has become the first major film to return to the Valley since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that occurred more than six months ago.
The comic caper, directed by the DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna, filmed key sequences in Chandanwari, Betaab Valley and Aru Valley. All three locations lie within a short distance of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
A local line producer involved in the project said the decision to film in the area stemmed directly from the script. "The story needed these landscapes. Once audiences watch the film, they will understand why Pahalgam and Srinagar were essential," he said, requesting anonymity. He added that the crew secured full permissions and worked under the escort of CRPF personnel.
Temperatures dipped below freezing during the schedule, but the producer said the team felt "surprisingly welcomed" by residents and support staff. After wrapping up in Pahalgam, the unit continued filming at Nishat Bagh and Dal Lake in Srinagar before concluding the Kashmir leg.
Anumana Pakshi stars Rag Mayur, known for Sivarapalli, opposite Merin Philip. The film is a joint venture between India and Indonesia, produced by Chilaka Productions and Spectrum Films. Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani and Hirachand Dand are producing the feature, with Bharath Laxmipati serving as co-producer.
Chilaka, who founded Green Gold Animation and created the beloved children's character Chhota Bheem, said the team was determined to proceed with the schedule despite initial apprehensions. According to the producers, theirs is the first film to shoot in the region since the attack earlier this year.
The Kashmir schedule accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the film's production. The crew had earlier completed a brief shoot in Visakhapatnam in September and plans to begin the next phase next month.
Anumana Pakshi, described as a character-driven comedy with an unusual backdrop, is expected to enter post-production soon. Meanwhile, Imran Khan starrer, a Bollywood flick, is currently being shot amid the burning Chinar of Kashmir.
