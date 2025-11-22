ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir

Telugu film Anumana Pakshi becomes the first major production to resume shooting in Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack, completing a 20-day schedule across key Valley locations.

Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir
Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir (Photo: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: After months of uncertainty, there is finally something for the film industry to cheer. Indian cinema's preferred shooting destination is back on the map, with the upcoming Telugu film Anumana Pakshi completing a 20-day schedule in Kashmir. The production has become the first major film to return to the Valley since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that occurred more than six months ago.

The comic caper, directed by the DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna, filmed key sequences in Chandanwari, Betaab Valley and Aru Valley. All three locations lie within a short distance of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A local line producer involved in the project said the decision to film in the area stemmed directly from the script. "The story needed these landscapes. Once audiences watch the film, they will understand why Pahalgam and Srinagar were essential," he said, requesting anonymity. He added that the crew secured full permissions and worked under the escort of CRPF personnel.

Anumana Pakshi 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir
Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Temperatures dipped below freezing during the schedule, but the producer said the team felt "surprisingly welcomed" by residents and support staff. After wrapping up in Pahalgam, the unit continued filming at Nishat Bagh and Dal Lake in Srinagar before concluding the Kashmir leg.

Anumana Pakshi stars Rag Mayur, known for Sivarapalli, opposite Merin Philip. The film is a joint venture between India and Indonesia, produced by Chilaka Productions and Spectrum Films. Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagtiani and Hirachand Dand are producing the feature, with Bharath Laxmipati serving as co-producer.

Chilaka, who founded Green Gold Animation and created the beloved children's character Chhota Bheem, said the team was determined to proceed with the schedule despite initial apprehensions. According to the producers, theirs is the first film to shoot in the region since the attack earlier this year.

Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir
Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The Kashmir schedule accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the film's production. The crew had earlier completed a brief shoot in Visakhapatnam in September and plans to begin the next phase next month.

Anumana Pakshi, described as a character-driven comedy with an unusual backdrop, is expected to enter post-production soon. Meanwhile, Imran Khan starrer, a Bollywood flick, is currently being shot amid the burning Chinar of Kashmir.

READ MORE

  1. Marudhanayagam Returns? From Queen Elizabeth II's Visit To Kate Winslet's Supposed Casting - All About Kamal Haasan's Film
  2. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik And Ananya Explore Opposing Love Beliefs In New-Age Rom-Com
  3. 'We Try Not To Make Mistakes': Nimrat Kaur On Meaty Part In The Family Man Season 3 And Her Film Choice

TAGGED:

ANUMANA PAKSHI
ANUMANA PAKSHI FILM SHOOT
ANUMANA PAKSHI SHOOT IN KASHMIR
ANUMANA PAKSHI SHOOT WRAP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.