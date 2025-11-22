ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vimal Krishna's Anumana Pakshi Wraps 20-Day Schedule In Kashmir

Srinagar: After months of uncertainty, there is finally something for the film industry to cheer. Indian cinema's preferred shooting destination is back on the map, with the upcoming Telugu film Anumana Pakshi completing a 20-day schedule in Kashmir. The production has become the first major film to return to the Valley since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that occurred more than six months ago.

The comic caper, directed by the DJ Tillu fame Vimal Krishna, filmed key sequences in Chandanwari, Betaab Valley and Aru Valley. All three locations lie within a short distance of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A local line producer involved in the project said the decision to film in the area stemmed directly from the script. "The story needed these landscapes. Once audiences watch the film, they will understand why Pahalgam and Srinagar were essential," he said, requesting anonymity. He added that the crew secured full permissions and worked under the escort of CRPF personnel.