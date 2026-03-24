ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Vikranth Pawar On His Supernatural Thriller Ankahi, Revisiting Classic Theater Tools And More

Susan Hill's gothic horror novel The Woman in Black was first adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt in 1987. Since then, it has been staged globally and adapted for audiences in various languages and countries. The two-actor play holds the record for the longest-running production, 33 years, in London's West End. And now, The Woman in Black is coming to India.

Titled as Ankahi, the Hindi adaptation is premiering in Delhi at Kamani Auditorium on March 28 and 29, 2026. The production marks Aadyam Theatre's first venture into the supernatural thriller genre. At the helm of Ankahi is Vikranth Pawar, known for bringing the spectacle of Broadway-style musical to India for the first time with Beauty and the Beast and also intriguing the OTT audience with Dahan: Raakan ka Rahasya. With Ankahi, he steps into darker territory.

Gopal Datt as Sandeepan Chauhan in Ankahi (Photo: Special arrangement)

Ankahi revolves around middle-aged lawyer Sandeepan Chauhan (Gopal Datt) and a young, skeptical actor (Rohit Chaudhary). Unable to find the words to unburden himself from a haunting secret from his past, Chauhan resorts to the young actor to turn his tryst with horror into a staged performance. The unfolding of events raises the question: Does facing our darkest truths guide us toward the light, or do they pull us even deeper into the darkness?

Pawar, who is also Creative Head at Disney India Live Entertainment, relies on stagecraft as much as he does on the audience's imagination. In conversation with ETV Bharat, he delves into reimagining a globally celebrated horror story for Indian theater and the challenges of staging fear live. Edited excerpts:

Ankahi is Aadyam Theatre’s first supernatural thriller. Do you feel added pressure being at the helm of it and for the Delhi opening night?

Pawar: I love Delhi! I have spent three wonderful years there during my stint at the Kingdom of Dreams. In fact, one of my journey’s milestones was directing shows like Jhumroo and Zangoora at this once prominent center of arts and entertainment. And so I feel I will always share a special bond with the Delhi audiences.

There is, and will always be, pressure to deliver a good show. But I am excited.

What risks are you taking in this play that you haven’t taken before as a director?

Pawar: I am not only directing this play, but I am also producing it. And that is always tougher. Not just that, supernatural thriller is a tough genre to crack altogether. But I am lucky to have the support of a very capable team. Collectively, they possess vast experience and are incredibly talented at creating unique, one-of-its-kind live theater entertainment for Indian audiences.

The Woman in Black has a very specific gothic mood. What did you consciously discard when adapting it into Ankahi for an Indian audience?

Pawar: The Woman in Black does have a gothic mood, with supernatural overtones. And I think there is an inherent sense of curiosity and an anticipation building into it. The audience is bound to expect plenty of twists and turns and thrills.