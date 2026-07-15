Vikrant Massey Says National Award Isn't The Destination; Opens Up About Co-Producing Musafir Cafe
National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey discusses Musafir Cafe, producing, self-doubt, script choices and how the prestigious honour changed people's perception of him while increasing responsibility.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 15, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Musafir Cafe, in which he has also stepped into the role of a co-producer.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam, the actor spoke about his experience as a producer, the impact of winning the National Award, script selection, self-doubt, working with female writers and directors, and his future plans. He also said that while the National Award has made people look at him more positively, it has also brought greater responsibility.
ETV Bharat: You have also stepped into the role of a producer with the upcoming web series Musafir Cafe. How was the experience, and what was the process like?
Vikrant: Honestly, when you have a talented writer like Sharanya Rajagopal and a production partner like Terribly Tiny Tales, being a producer becomes much easier. I didn't have to worry about the technical aspects of production, which allowed me to focus entirely on acting.
When the writing is strong and the pre-production is well-planned, all you have to do on set is execute the vision. Terribly Tiny Tales handled the entire production process, while I concentrated on fulfilling my responsibilities as an actor.
ETV Bharat: Why did you decide to come on board as a producer for this particular project?
Vikrant: I naturally felt connected to both the story and the project. As an actor, you think carefully before committing to any project because your time and career are valuable. But when the foundation of a story is so strong, it feels right to be associated with it not only as an actor but also as a producer.
Sharanya is an exceptional writer, and I share a close relationship built on trust with Vijay Subramaniam and the entire Terribly Tiny Tales team. That mutual trust made the entire journey much smoother.
ETV Bharat: As an actor, do you find it easier to work with male writers or female writers?
Vikrant: I've been fortunate to work with several outstanding women directors and writers throughout my career, including Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Konkona Sen Sharma and Meghna Gulzar. While working on projects like Made in Heaven and Chhapaak, it never crossed my mind whether the writer or director was a man or a woman.
What matters most to me is the quality of the writing. Whether a character is written by a man or a woman is irrelevant as long as it is compelling. There are times when even a male writer may not write a convincing male character, and changes have to be suggested. So, what truly matters is not the writer's gender but their creativity and understanding of the characters.
I firmly believe that emotions, experiences and sensitivity are not divided by gender. I've never looked at a writer through the lens of whether they're male or female. Looking back, I realise that I've actually worked more with women directors and writers, but that thought never occurred to me while working with them.
ETV Bharat: Do you think women writers or directors portray emotional aspects more effectively?
Vikrant: Yes, although I'd prefer the word "sensitivity" over "emotionality." From my experience, many women writers and directors portray human relationships, emotions and the subtle layers of a character's inner world with remarkable honesty and attention to detail. Their storytelling often brings out a unique perspective on human nature.
That said, it certainly doesn't mean that male writers or directors cannot be equally sensitive. Good writing ultimately depends on a person's observation, life experiences and creativity. However, among the women creators I've worked with, I have consistently noticed this deep sensitivity. I do believe that many women possess a unique strength in this regard.
ETV Bharat: Your enthusiasm, determination and passion for work remain as strong as ever. What keeps you motivated?
Vikrant: The feeling that there's still so much left to achieve keeps me going. After winning the National Award, many people asked me, "You've achieved everything now. What's next?" But for me, the National Award was never the final destination.
A thought from Manoj Kumar Sharma's character in 12th Fail has always inspired me. Becoming an IAS officer isn't the ultimate goal; bringing about positive change in society is. Similarly, awards and recognition are milestones in the journey, not the destination. My real goal is to tell meaningful stories that touch people's lives.
Stories have the extraordinary power to transform society. Throughout history, many social revolutions have been driven by the power of words and storytelling. That's why my greatest ambition is to continue bringing meaningful stories to people.
ETV Bharat: The National Award is considered the country's highest honour in cinema. Has winning it increased the pressure or the sense of responsibility?
Vikrant: In my opinion, it has increased my sense of responsibility more than the pressure. The National Award isn't just another award; it's the country's highest and most prestigious honour. Receiving it from the President of India makes you deeply aware of the trust that society and audiences have placed in you.
After that, you become much more conscious while choosing your projects. You feel a greater responsibility to be part of stories that are meaningful, impactful and contribute something to society, rather than merely entertaining people.
As an actor, you have the privilege of reaching millions of people. Cinema isn't just about entertainment; it also has the power to raise important social issues, inspire people and become a voice for them.
It took me over two decades of constant struggle to reach where I am today. That's why I don't want to use this platform only for myself. I want to use it for those 16- and 17-year-olds who dream today just as I once did. Inspiring them and creating something meaningful for them has now become my greatest responsibility.
ETV Bharat: Many people believe an actor is truly 'successful' after winning a National Award. Do you consider yourself successful today?
Vikrant: To some extent, yes, and I say that with great humility. Winning a National Award is a significant achievement for any artist. But for me, it isn't the end of the journey; it's the beginning of a new one. It's an important milestone, not the final destination.
ETV Bharat: Has the film industry's perception of you changed after winning the National Award?
Vikrant: Yes, I have certainly noticed a change to some extent. After winning the National Award, people tend to look at you more positively. Your work is taken more seriously, and the trust people place in you also increases. Naturally, expectations grow as well.
For me, however, the most important thing is that this honour inspires me to work with greater honesty and responsibility. To live up to people's increased faith in me, I have to constantly strive to better myself. So while the change is gratifying, it also serves as a reminder that I need to keep working harder and continue evolving as an artist.
ETV Bharat: Has winning the National Award changed the way you choose scripts?
Vikrant: Not at all. The only difference is that I now receive more scripts, which gives me more options to choose from. But my criteria and thought process for selecting projects haven't changed in the slightest.
The discipline, patience and sincerity with which I've worked all these years are the very values that earned me a prestigious honour like the National Award. So why should I suddenly change the way I work after receiving it?
ETV Bharat: What was it like playing a romantic role opposite Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in this series?
Vikrant: It was a wonderful experience. Both Vedika and Mahima are extremely talented and hardworking actresses. I've known Mahima since our Balika Vadhu days, but we hadn't met for many years after that. So, reuniting and working together again after such a long time was truly special.
There was a very positive atmosphere on set while working with both of them. But the real strength of this series lies in its exceptional writing. It's been a long time since I read a script that was so powerful and emotionally engaging. Every scene felt exciting to perform because the writing was so compelling. As an actor, getting the opportunity to work with such high-quality material is the biggest source of motivation and joy.
ETV Bharat: Even after delivering several acclaimed performances, do you still experience self-doubt when taking on a new role? How do you deal with it?
Vikrant: Absolutely. Self-doubt is an inseparable part of every actor's journey, and I still experience it. In fact, even after the trailer of our series was released, I remained just as anxious. I always wonder whether audiences will like my performance, whether they'll enjoy the songs, and how they'll respond to the project. That excitement is always accompanied by a certain amount of fear.
But every time, I remind myself that I have to trust my own work. It's completely natural to have moments of doubt. What's important is to set those doubts aside and regain confidence in yourself. Because if you don't stand firmly behind your own work, it's unfair to expect others to believe in it.
ETV Bharat: Your recently released series Pritam & Pedro, along with your performance, has received a great response from audiences. How was that experience?
Vikrant: It was an incredibly special and enriching experience for me. Rajkumar Hirani is not only a brilliant writer but also an exceptionally generous and sensitive human being. I share a very warm relationship with him. In this series, he played a key role as the writer and showrunner.
Although I haven't yet had the opportunity to work under his direction, collaborating with him so closely on this project taught me a great deal.
Director Avinash Arun, Arshad Warsi, Veer Hirani and every member of the team were deeply committed to their work. Seeing the love the series is receiving from audiences today is truly satisfying.
ETV Bharat: As a producer, what kind of stories do you want to tell? Do you also plan to provide opportunities to newcomers?
Vikrant: Absolutely. That's the very foundation on which Homemade Stories was built. Giving opportunities to new talent is at the heart of our vision. The platform I have today exists because someone believed in me 20 to 22 years ago. Now, it's my responsibility to extend the same opportunity to the next generation of actors, writers, directors and technicians.
We want to create a platform for fresh talent with unique stories to tell. And speaking of stories, I'd love to ensure that the stories Sharanya writes reach as many people as possible. I hope Homemade Stories becomes known for telling meaningful stories while nurturing new talent.
ETV Bharat: Do you see yourself stepping into direction in the future?
Vikrant: Definitely. Directing is something I've always wanted to do, and I'll pursue it when the time feels right. But at the moment, my complete focus is on acting and producing. Directing is a huge responsibility. It requires not only technical preparation but also the right mindset, and I want to be fully prepared before taking that step.