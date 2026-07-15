ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vikrant Massey Says National Award Isn't The Destination; Opens Up About Co-Producing Musafir Cafe

National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Musafir Cafe, in which he has also stepped into the role of a co-producer.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam, the actor spoke about his experience as a producer, the impact of winning the National Award, script selection, self-doubt, working with female writers and directors, and his future plans. He also said that while the National Award has made people look at him more positively, it has also brought greater responsibility.

ETV Bharat: You have also stepped into the role of a producer with the upcoming web series Musafir Cafe. How was the experience, and what was the process like?

Vikrant: Honestly, when you have a talented writer like Sharanya Rajagopal and a production partner like Terribly Tiny Tales, being a producer becomes much easier. I didn't have to worry about the technical aspects of production, which allowed me to focus entirely on acting.

When the writing is strong and the pre-production is well-planned, all you have to do on set is execute the vision. Terribly Tiny Tales handled the entire production process, while I concentrated on fulfilling my responsibilities as an actor.

ETV Bharat: Why did you decide to come on board as a producer for this particular project?

Vikrant: I naturally felt connected to both the story and the project. As an actor, you think carefully before committing to any project because your time and career are valuable. But when the foundation of a story is so strong, it feels right to be associated with it not only as an actor but also as a producer.

Sharanya is an exceptional writer, and I share a close relationship built on trust with Vijay Subramaniam and the entire Terribly Tiny Tales team. That mutual trust made the entire journey much smoother.

ETV Bharat: As an actor, do you find it easier to work with male writers or female writers?

Vikrant: I've been fortunate to work with several outstanding women directors and writers throughout my career, including Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Konkona Sen Sharma and Meghna Gulzar. While working on projects like Made in Heaven and Chhapaak, it never crossed my mind whether the writer or director was a man or a woman.

What matters most to me is the quality of the writing. Whether a character is written by a man or a woman is irrelevant as long as it is compelling. There are times when even a male writer may not write a convincing male character, and changes have to be suggested. So, what truly matters is not the writer's gender but their creativity and understanding of the characters.

I firmly believe that emotions, experiences and sensitivity are not divided by gender. I've never looked at a writer through the lens of whether they're male or female. Looking back, I realise that I've actually worked more with women directors and writers, but that thought never occurred to me while working with them.

ETV Bharat: Do you think women writers or directors portray emotional aspects more effectively?

Vikrant: Yes, although I'd prefer the word "sensitivity" over "emotionality." From my experience, many women writers and directors portray human relationships, emotions and the subtle layers of a character's inner world with remarkable honesty and attention to detail. Their storytelling often brings out a unique perspective on human nature.

That said, it certainly doesn't mean that male writers or directors cannot be equally sensitive. Good writing ultimately depends on a person's observation, life experiences and creativity. However, among the women creators I've worked with, I have consistently noticed this deep sensitivity. I do believe that many women possess a unique strength in this regard.

ETV Bharat: Your enthusiasm, determination and passion for work remain as strong as ever. What keeps you motivated?

Vikrant: The feeling that there's still so much left to achieve keeps me going. After winning the National Award, many people asked me, "You've achieved everything now. What's next?" But for me, the National Award was never the final destination.

A thought from Manoj Kumar Sharma's character in 12th Fail has always inspired me. Becoming an IAS officer isn't the ultimate goal; bringing about positive change in society is. Similarly, awards and recognition are milestones in the journey, not the destination. My real goal is to tell meaningful stories that touch people's lives.

Stories have the extraordinary power to transform society. Throughout history, many social revolutions have been driven by the power of words and storytelling. That's why my greatest ambition is to continue bringing meaningful stories to people.

ETV Bharat: The National Award is considered the country's highest honour in cinema. Has winning it increased the pressure or the sense of responsibility?

Vikrant: In my opinion, it has increased my sense of responsibility more than the pressure. The National Award isn't just another award; it's the country's highest and most prestigious honour. Receiving it from the President of India makes you deeply aware of the trust that society and audiences have placed in you.