ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vikrant Massey Clears Air On Being 'Replaced' In Ramayana: 'Was Never Part Of'

Vikrant Massey has denied rumours of being replaced in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, clarifying that he was never part of the film.

Vikrant Massey clears the air on Ramayana rumours, says he was never part of the film
Vikrant Massey clears the air on Ramayana rumours, says he was never part of the film (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : February 8, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey has finally reacted to the rumours linking him to Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological film Ramayana. For days, reports suggested that the actor had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the second part of the film. Vikrant has now clarified that these claims are completely untrue.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to clear the air and stated that he was never associated with the project. He wrote that he was surprised to see several reports talking about his "replacement" when he was not part of the film at any point. According to Vikrant, a simple background check could have avoided the confusion.

Vikrant Massey Slams Rumours Around His Exit From Ramayana
Vikrant Massey Slams Rumours Around His Exit From Ramayana (Photo: Instagram)

Calling the coverage disappointing, Vikrant said that such rumours should not have been published without proper verification. Despite his strong reaction, the actor maintained a calm tone and wished the team of Ramayana all the best for the project. He added that he holds no ill will and hopes the film does well.

This was not the first time Vikrant addressed the matter. He had earlier shared a similar clarification on social media, clearly stating that he was never involved in the film. In that post, he also criticised what he described as irresponsible reporting by certain media outlets. Vikrant has now firmly denied these claims, saying there was no question of replacement since he was never part of the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is busy with his upcoming films, including O'Romeo, Yaar Jigri, Talaakhon Mein Ek, and White.

Read More

  1. Is Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan Getting Postponed? Here's What The Buzz Suggests
  2. Can't Wait For Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2? Stream These Top IMDb-Rated Period Romances Now
  3. From Rashmika's Mysaa To Aneet's Shakti Shalini: Upcoming Women-Led Action Movies Set To Shake Up The Screen

TAGGED:

RAMAYANA FILM RUMOURS
RAGHAV JUYAL RAMAYANA
RANBIR KAPOOR RAMAYANA
NITESH TIWARI RAMAYANA
VIKRANT MASSEY RAMAYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.