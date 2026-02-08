ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vikrant Massey Clears Air On Being 'Replaced' In Ramayana: 'Was Never Part Of'

The actor took to Instagram Stories to clear the air and stated that he was never associated with the project. He wrote that he was surprised to see several reports talking about his "replacement" when he was not part of the film at any point. According to Vikrant, a simple background check could have avoided the confusion.

Hyderabad: Vikrant Massey has finally reacted to the rumours linking him to Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological film Ramayana. For days, reports suggested that the actor had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the second part of the film. Vikrant has now clarified that these claims are completely untrue.

Calling the coverage disappointing, Vikrant said that such rumours should not have been published without proper verification. Despite his strong reaction, the actor maintained a calm tone and wished the team of Ramayana all the best for the project. He added that he holds no ill will and hopes the film does well.

This was not the first time Vikrant addressed the matter. He had earlier shared a similar clarification on social media, clearly stating that he was never involved in the film. In that post, he also criticised what he described as irresponsible reporting by certain media outlets. Vikrant has now firmly denied these claims, saying there was no question of replacement since he was never part of the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is busy with his upcoming films, including O'Romeo, Yaar Jigri, Talaakhon Mein Ek, and White.