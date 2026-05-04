ETV Bharat / entertainment

'You Made History Today': Vikram, Nani, Tiger Shroff, Others Applaud Vijay As TVK Leads Tamil Nadu Election

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha also celebrated Vijay’s achievement by sharing a GIF from Jana Nayagan. “Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement (clapping emoji) #Jananayagan (fire emojis) #TVK.”

Telugu actor Nani offered a thoughtful note, drawing a comparison with Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. “Congratulations, @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home, and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema (or should I say absolute politics?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.”

One of the first to react was Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who took to X to share his message. He wrote, “Congratulations to @actorvijay (raised hands emoji). The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter! (strong emoji).”

As the news spread, congratulatory messages began pouring in from across the country. Celebrities from multiple film industries came together to celebrate Vijay’s remarkable rise from cinema to politics.

Hyderabad: Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay is making waves in Tamil Nadu politics, as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading in the ongoing state election results. In what many are already calling a historic moment, TVK is leading in 101 out of 234 seats, putting Vijay on the brink of a major political victory.

Back home in Tamil cinema, the celebrations were just as loud. Actor Vikram shared a warm message along with a picture of Vijay. He penned, "Congrats Nanba @actorvijay!! You made history today."

Archana Kalpathi, producer of the 2024 film GOAT, shared a picture with Vijay and wrote in the caption, "No words needed, my G.O.A.T Heart is full @actorvijay na."

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar celebrated the moment with energy and pride. “Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! (One finger revolution, blow the whistle).” She added, “@actorvijay woohooooooo… !!! The people have spoken. So many have tried for decades, but you have proved that if the people want the power, it is theirs. Looking forward to change and prosperity for our Tamilians. Congratulations! #TVK.”

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj, who has openly supported Vijay, kept it short but impactful: “Blastu! Blastu!” He also interacted with fans online, replying “Always brother” when one praised his support.

Director Venkat Prabhu, who worked with Vijay in The GOAT, shared his excitement by reposting a tweet praising his vision and also posted a video of the TVK flag with the caption, “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.”

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar wrote, “Congrats @TVKVijayHQ na. This is huge. And a historical victory (fire emoji) never before never after (fire emoji) @actorvijay.” Meanwhile, composer Santhosh Narayanan highlighted the political shift. “History is being made in our state. Congratulations, @actorvijay sir! I had only seen Dravidian parties split votes between each other since I have been alive, and this is such a hugely welcome shift. Results are yet to be finalised, but this is already a historical moment for us.”

Actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji also wrote, “Wow..!!! This is HISTORIC…!!! (fire emojis) மக்கள் தீர்ப்பே மகேசன் தீர்ப்பு…! (The verdict of the people is the verdict of God) (cracker emojis) Congratulations Vijay sir and to the people of our wonderful state Tamil Nadu!!!”

With TVK emerging as the single largest party so far, Vijay is now being seen as a strong contender to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, following the legacy of icons like M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

At the same time, fans are also eagerly waiting for Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan (which means “people’s leader”). The film, which faced delays due to certification issues, is expected to be released soon.