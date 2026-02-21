ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vikram Bhatt On Over Two-Month Jail Term In Fraud Case: 'I Lived Where Lord Krishna Was Born'

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on Friday said, "I lived where Lord Krishna was born," as he walked out of Udaipur Central Jail after spending nearly two months in judicial custody. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on Friday.

Speaking to reporters shortly after his release, Bhatt expressed strong faith in the country's judicial system and said he was confident that the truth would ultimately prevail.

"I spent two and a half months in Udaipur jail. I was not merely hopeful; I was confident that the law and the truth would prevail. I made a friend inside the jail who told me about the soil of Mewar," Bhatt said.

Describing himself as a devotee of Lord Krishna, he added, "I am a devotee of Shri Krishna, and I have lived where Shri Krishna was born. Just as Shri Krishna emerged stronger after every challenge, I too am emerging stronger and ready to fight a new battle. The Shri Krishna within me has been reborn."