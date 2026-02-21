Vikram Bhatt On Over Two-Month Jail Term In Fraud Case: 'I Lived Where Lord Krishna Was Born'
After two months in jail, Vikram Bhatt said, "I lived where Lord Krishna was born," adding he was confident that the truth would ultimately prevail.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on Friday said, "I lived where Lord Krishna was born," as he walked out of Udaipur Central Jail after spending nearly two months in judicial custody. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on Friday.
Speaking to reporters shortly after his release, Bhatt expressed strong faith in the country's judicial system and said he was confident that the truth would ultimately prevail.
"I spent two and a half months in Udaipur jail. I was not merely hopeful; I was confident that the law and the truth would prevail. I made a friend inside the jail who told me about the soil of Mewar," Bhatt said.
Describing himself as a devotee of Lord Krishna, he added, "I am a devotee of Shri Krishna, and I have lived where Shri Krishna was born. Just as Shri Krishna emerged stronger after every challenge, I too am emerging stronger and ready to fight a new battle. The Shri Krishna within me has been reborn."
After being released, Bhatt visited the Shiva temple located inside the jail premises and offered prayers before leaving.
Bhatt's lawyer informed that the Supreme Court has referred the matter to mediation. Both parties have been directed to appear before the Supreme Court Mediation Centre on the 27th of this month. The defence said they have always wanted an amicable settlement and will place their proposal during the mediation process.
The case against Bhatt was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, an IVF specialist based in Udaipur. The complaint alleges that about Rs 30 crore was taken in the name of investment in film projects, but the promised work was never executed. Investigators, too, have alleged that false invoices were used and money transferred to personal accounts.
The FIR filed in November 2025 mentions investments for the films titled Maharana-Ran and Vishwa Virat. Nonetheless, the filming of these films purportedly never started. The First Information Report characterised the incident as a 'planned fraud'.
In December 2025, Rajasthan Police arrested Bhatt, his wife and others from Mumbai in connection with the case.
