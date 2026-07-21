ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films To Stream Before Jana Nayagan Releases: Ghilli, Mersal & More

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay is all set to return to the big screen with Jana Nayagan, which releases in theatres on July 23. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama has become one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year as it is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before he focuses entirely on his political career. With fans eagerly counting down to its release, here’s a look at the actor’s top five IMDb-rated films and where you can watch them online.

Ghilli (2004)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Where To Watch: Prime Video, Sun NXT

Director: Dharani

Ghilli follows Velu, a university Kabaddi player who visits Madurai for a match and rescues Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a ruthless gang leader trying to force her into marriage. Velu hides her in his Chennai home from her pursuers while evading his strict police officer father. The film ends in a showdown where Velu defeats the villain and safely wins Dhanalakshmi’s freedom.

Kaththi (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Where To Watch: Prime Video, ZEE5

Director: AR Murugadoss

Kaththi is an action-thriller about a petty thief, Kathiresan, who escapes from prison and discovers his exact lookalike, a social activist named Jeevanandham. After the activist is shot by a ruthless corporation trying to steal fertile village land for its water, the thief takes his place to flee the country. But he eventually chooses to step up and lead the farmers’ fight against the greedy corporate empire.