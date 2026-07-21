Vijay's Top 5 IMDb-Rated Films To Stream Before Jana Nayagan Releases: Ghilli, Mersal & More
Ahead of Jana Nayagan's release, revisit Thalapathy Vijay's top five IMDb-rated films and find out where you can stream them online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay is all set to return to the big screen with Jana Nayagan, which releases in theatres on July 23. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama has become one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year as it is widely expected to be Vijay’s final film before he focuses entirely on his political career. With fans eagerly counting down to its release, here’s a look at the actor’s top five IMDb-rated films and where you can watch them online.
Ghilli (2004)
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Where To Watch: Prime Video, Sun NXT
Director: Dharani
Ghilli follows Velu, a university Kabaddi player who visits Madurai for a match and rescues Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a ruthless gang leader trying to force her into marriage. Velu hides her in his Chennai home from her pursuers while evading his strict police officer father. The film ends in a showdown where Velu defeats the villain and safely wins Dhanalakshmi’s freedom.
Kaththi (2014)
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Where To Watch: Prime Video, ZEE5
Director: AR Murugadoss
Kaththi is an action-thriller about a petty thief, Kathiresan, who escapes from prison and discovers his exact lookalike, a social activist named Jeevanandham. After the activist is shot by a ruthless corporation trying to steal fertile village land for its water, the thief takes his place to flee the country. But he eventually chooses to step up and lead the farmers’ fight against the greedy corporate empire.
Thuppakki (2012)
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Director: AR Murugadoss
Thuppakki centres around Captain Jagadish, an Indian Army intelligence officer, who returns to Mumbai on vacation and uncovers a dangerous terrorist plot by “sleeper cells” hidden in the city. After barely surviving a bus bombing, he captures, interrogates, and wipes out the terrorist networks, leading to a thrilling cat-and-mouse game where he finally tracks down and kills the mastermind to protect the nation.
Pokkiri (2007)
IMDb Rating: 7.6
Where To Watch: Sun NXT
Director: Prabhu Deva
Pokkiri follows Tamizh, a hitman who joins the Chennai mafia and clashes with rival gangs. He falls for Shruthi, a girl who dislikes his violent lifestyle. In a massive twist, it is revealed that Tamizh is actually an undercover police officer working as a criminal to destroy the mafia from the inside.
Mersal (2017)
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Where To Watch: Netflix
Director: Atlee
Mersal is a revenge drama about twin brothers, Maaran (a kind doctor charging very little) and Vettri (a stage magician), separated at birth when a greedy medical boss (Daniel) murders their parents. Years later, they team up to expose the corrupt private healthcare system and avenge their family.