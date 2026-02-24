ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi Says New Film With Mani Ratnam Will Be 'Completely Different', Sai Pallavi To Join As Female Lead

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that he will be teaming up with director Mani Ratnam for an upcoming project. The announcement was made by the actor in an interview with a magazine, thus ending days of speculation about the much-awaited collaboration. The project will also star Sai Pallavi as the female lead, in her first on-screen collaboration with Sethupathi.

Sethupathi had earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in the 2018 action crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Speaking about teaming up again with the director, the actor said, "I've worked with Mani Sir before, in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018. This time, we will be doing something completely different."

While details about the film's genre, storyline and supporting cast are yet to be officially announced, Sethupathi made it clear that the new project will not follow familiar patterns. The actor said that he does not believe in repeating himself on screen.