Vijay Sethupathi Says New Film With Mani Ratnam Will Be 'Completely Different', Sai Pallavi To Join As Female Lead
Vijay Sethupathi confirms reunion with Mani Ratnam for a new film, calling it "completely different"; Sai Pallavi will play the female lead.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 24, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that he will be teaming up with director Mani Ratnam for an upcoming project. The announcement was made by the actor in an interview with a magazine, thus ending days of speculation about the much-awaited collaboration. The project will also star Sai Pallavi as the female lead, in her first on-screen collaboration with Sethupathi.
Sethupathi had earlier worked with Mani Ratnam in the 2018 action crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Speaking about teaming up again with the director, the actor said, "I've worked with Mani Sir before, in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in 2018. This time, we will be doing something completely different."
While details about the film's genre, storyline and supporting cast are yet to be officially announced, Sethupathi made it clear that the new project will not follow familiar patterns. The actor said that he does not believe in repeating himself on screen.
"That Vijay Sethupathi, who entered the film industry seeking small roles, is still alive. I want to make sure he remains alive even if he is working with Mani Ratnam. When I came into the cinema, all I wanted to do was to stand in front of the camera and say my dialogue. Even today, I feel so alive when I'm in front of the camera," he said. He further added that he avoids remakes and sequels as he prefers fresh storytelling and new challenges.
Sethupathi was last seen in Gandhi Talks, a silent film co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy. He has several films in different stages of production, including Pocket Novel, Train, Arasan, Jailer 2, and Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. On the other hand, Mani Ratnam last directed Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan.
Sai Pallavi is set to appear in Ek Din alongside Junaid Khan. She will also feature in director Rajkumar Periasamy's upcoming film with Dhanush. Additionally, she will be seen playing Sita in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
