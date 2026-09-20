ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi Confirms Maharaja 2, Offers To 'Act For Free' In Hollywood Remake With Matthew McConaughey

Talking about Maharaja 2, Sethupathi praised Nithilan's writing and shared his excitement about returning to the world of the film. "Nithilan is an excellent director, his writing sense is so good. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2, which was so beautiful," the actor said. Sethupathi also recalled how some people initially doubted Maharaja, while he continued to believe in the project.

Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Sethupathi opened up about his collaboration with director Nithilan Saminathan and the future of Maharaja. He revealed that the filmmaker has already narrated the story of the sequel to him.

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that Maharaja 2 is in development and expressed his interest in acting in the Hollywood remake of the 2024 Tamil hit, even if he is not paid for the role. The actor also reacted to reports linking Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey to the remake.

His latest comments confirm that the sequel has moved beyond a mere possibility, with a story already narrated to the actor. However, details about the cast, plot and production timeline have not been announced.

Sethupathi on Hollywood Remake

The conversation also turned to the Hollywood remake of Maharaja. The film's producers have confirmed that its remake rights have been sold, while reports suggest that Matthew McConaughey could be considered for the lead role. His involvement, however, has not been officially confirmed. When asked about the remake, Sethupathi said he had contacted the producer to verify the news. He also made it clear that he would be happy to be part of the project.

"I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumours true? I told him I'd act in it for free. Just give me a role in the film, and I'll go there," he said. The actor added that he has always wanted to work in Hollywood and felt happy that a film he was part of was making its way there. He credited Nithilan for the achievement, saying, "All credit for this goes to Nithilan. I love you da."

What We Know About Maharaja's Hollywood Adaptation

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami and Sachana Namidass. The film follows a barber who approaches the police after his dustbin, Lakshmi, goes missing. As the investigation unfolds, the story reveals a much more serious reason behind his complaint. The film was released in June 2024 and received widespread attention for its storytelling and performances. It also performed strongly in China, reportedly earning around Rs 91 crore.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram previously told a tabloid that a Hollywood agency approached the makers for the remake rights following the film's success in China. He said an A-list actor was being considered and that the project could go on floors next year. Addressing the reports about McConaughey, Sundaram said, "Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm."