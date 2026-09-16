ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap's Maharaja Becomes First Tamil Film To Get Hollywood Remake

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap’s Tamil film Maharaja is set to get a Hollywood remake. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the 2024 film will reportedly become the first Tamil film to be remade in Hollywood by a major studio.

The makers officially announced the Hollywood remake on Wednesday. Sharing the news on social media, the producers wrote, “A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio.”

The announcement comes days after reports about a possible Hollywood remake of Maharaja started making rounds online. There has also been speculation that Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey could be part of the project.

Matthew McConaughey To Star In Maharaja Remake?

Several social media pages recently claimed that Matthew McConaughey may play the lead role in the Hollywood version of Maharaja. However, there is no official confirmation about the actor’s involvement yet.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram recently spoke to a webloid about the remake. He revealed that the film’s success in China led an agency to approach the makers for its remake rights. He also confirmed that an A-list Hollywood actor is being considered for the project.