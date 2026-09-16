Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap's Maharaja Becomes First Tamil Film To Get Hollywood Remake
Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap's Maharaja will become the first Tamil film to get a Hollywood remake by a major studio.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap’s Tamil film Maharaja is set to get a Hollywood remake. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the 2024 film will reportedly become the first Tamil film to be remade in Hollywood by a major studio.
The makers officially announced the Hollywood remake on Wednesday. Sharing the news on social media, the producers wrote, “A HISTORIC MILESTONE! #Maharaja becomes the first Tamil film to be made in Hollywood by a major studio.”
The announcement comes days after reports about a possible Hollywood remake of Maharaja started making rounds online. There has also been speculation that Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey could be part of the project.
Matthew McConaughey To Star In Maharaja Remake?
Several social media pages recently claimed that Matthew McConaughey may play the lead role in the Hollywood version of Maharaja. However, there is no official confirmation about the actor’s involvement yet.
Producer Sudhan Sundaram recently spoke to a webloid about the remake. He revealed that the film’s success in China led an agency to approach the makers for its remake rights. He also confirmed that an A-list Hollywood actor is being considered for the project.
When asked about reports of Matthew McConaughey joining the film, Sundaram said, “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm.”
The producer also said that the Hollywood remake is expected to go on floors by next year. More details about the cast and director are awaited.
About Maharaja
Maharaja was released in June 2024 and received strong reviews from both critics and audiences. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles, along with Mamta Mohandas, Natty Subramaniam and Sachana Namidass.
The story follows a barber named Maharaja, who approaches the police after his dustbin, Lakshmi, goes missing. However, the case soon turns out to be much more serious than a simple stolen dustbin.
The film was directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Maharaja collected Rs 72.43 crore net in India and grossed Rs 199.20 crore worldwide.
The film also found an audience outside India, especially in China, where it reportedly earned Rs 91 crore. Its success helped increase interest in international remakes.
Apart from the Hollywood version, Aamir Khan has also reportedly secured the rights for a Hindi remake of Maharaja. Further details about both remakes are awaited.