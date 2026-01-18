Who Will Win Tonight? Vijay Sethupathi And Kichcha Sudeep Lead Bigg Boss Tamil 9 And Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale - Deets Inside
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 and Kannada 12 conclude on January 18. Know finalists, prize money, and where to watch the grand finales.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 18, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated grand finales of the two highly rated reality series are just around the corner. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. For the past 15 weeks viewers have been entertained with lots of drama as both of these shows have stayed at the forefront of South Indian television and continue to maintain a loyal following.
The grand finales of both series will take place on the same evening. The hosts of the two series are Vijay Sethupathi (Bigg Boss Tamil) and Kichcha Sudeep (Bigg Boss Kannada). On the night of the grand finale please look for music and dance performances, heartfelt emotional moments as well as the crowning of two deserving winners.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale - Today 6PM on #JioHotstar— JioHotstar Tamil (@JioHotstartam) January 18, 2026
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 - இப்போது 24x7 ஒளிபரப்பாகிறது JioHotstar-ல் #BiggBossTamilSeason9 #OnnumePuriyala #BiggBoss9 #BB9promo #VijaySethupathi #BiggBossTamil #BB9 #24*7Live #24x7StreamingNow #JioHotStarTamil… pic.twitter.com/00f0LChVQv
Here are all the important details for the finales: dates, times and the finalists, prize money offered to the winners.
Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Grand Finale
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has been the most intense season in terms of drama and controversies, however, of the 20 contestants that entered the house, only 4 of those contestants will make it to the finals. This is not the norm because previously, many more contestants made it to the finals. But due to the many twists and turns of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, this year, we have only four eyeing the trophy.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale - Today 6PM on #JioHotstar— JioHotstar Tamil (@JioHotstartam) January 18, 2026
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 - இப்போது 24x7 ஒளிபரப்பாகிறது JioHotstar-ல் #BiggBossTamilSeason9 #OnnumePuriyala #BiggBoss9 #BB9promo #VijaySethupathi #BiggBossTamil #BB9 #24*7Live #24x7StreamingNow #JioHotStarTamil… pic.twitter.com/5T817hw7aO
Finale Date and Time
The Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Finale will take place on Sunday, January 18, starting at 6:00 PM. Viewers can watch the finale live on Star Vijay (TV), JioHotstar (Streaming platform). Host
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finalists
The Top 4 finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 are:
- Aurora Sinclair
- Divya Ganesan
- Vikram (Vikkals Vikram)
- Sabarinathan (Sabari)
Each finalist has built a strong fan base through their gameplay, emotional moments, friendships, and conflicts inside the house. The winner will be decided purely based on audience votes.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale - Today 6PM on #JioHotstar— JioHotstar Tamil (@JioHotstartam) January 18, 2026
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 - இப்போது 24x7 ஒளிபரப்பாகிறது JioHotstar-ல் #BiggBossTamilSeason9 #OnnumePuriyala #BiggBoss9 #BB9promo #VijaySethupathi #BiggBossTamil #BB9 #24*7Live #24x7StreamingNow #JioHotStarTamil… pic.twitter.com/eY05f1ZPLI
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Prize Money
The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will receive:
- Rs 50 lakh cash prize
- Winner's trophy
Earlier in the season, contestant Gana Vinoth shocked viewers by accepting Rs 18 lakh from the prize money and voluntarily exiting the show. Whether any last-minute twists involving prize money will happen during the finale remains to be seen.
#Day104 #Promo2 of #BiggBossTamil— JioHotstar Tamil (@JioHotstartam) January 17, 2026
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 - இப்போது 24x7 ஒளிபரப்பாகிறது JioHotstar-ல் #BiggBossTamilSeason9 #OnnumePuriyala #BiggBoss9 #BB9promo #VijaySethupathi #BiggBossTamil #BB9 #24*7Live #24x7StreamingNow #JioHotStarTamil #JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/vLt80Kf597
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12: Grand Finale Details
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 began in September last year with 19 contestants. The season introduced several twists, including paired and solo entries, and quickly became a fan favourite.
Finale Date and Time
The Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Grand Finale will also air on Sunday, January 18, starting at 6:00 PM. One can catch all the finale drama on Colors Kannada (TV), while the show is available for streaming on JioHotstar.
The journey. The drama. The finale.🔥— Endemol Shine India (@EndemolShineIND) January 18, 2026
Bigg Boss Kannada Grand Finale is almost here!👑
Don't miss out the Grand Finale episode of BiggBoss Tamil season 9 at 6PM!💫#EndemolShinelndia #BiggBossKannada12 #BBK12#BiggBossContestants #BiggBossKannada pic.twitter.com/bNE9cE6yph
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finalists
The Top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 are:
- Ashwini Gowda
- Gilli Nata
- Rakshitha Shetty
- Dhanush Gowda
- Mutant Raghu
- Kavya Shaiva
All six contestants enjoy strong public support, and the competition is expected to be very close on finale night.
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Prize Money
The winner will receive:
- Rs 50 lakh cash prize
- Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 trophy
Just like the Tamil version, fans are curious to see if the makers introduce any surprise twists involving prize money during the finale.
ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸೀಸನ್ 12 'ಟ್ರೋಫಿ' ಗೆಲ್ಲೋದ್ಯಾರು?— Colors Kannada (@ColorsKannada) January 18, 2026
ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಗ್ರಾಂಡ್ ಫಿನಾಲೆ | ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ 6 #BiggBossKannada12 #BBK12 #ಗ್ರಾಂಡ್ಫಿನಾಲೆ #GrandFinale #ColorsKannada #AdeBeruHosaChiguru #ಕಲರ್ಫುಲ್ಕತೆ #colorfulstory #KicchaSudeep #ExpectTheUnexpected #CKPromo pic.twitter.com/s43H5swN0T
For both finales, all eliminated contestants are expected to return. Popular film celebrities may appear to promote upcoming movies. Special performances, emotional reunions, and highlight reels will also be featured. The night promises to be a grand celebration for fans of both shows.
Read More