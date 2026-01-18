ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Will Win Tonight? Vijay Sethupathi And Kichcha Sudeep Lead Bigg Boss Tamil 9 And Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale - Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated grand finales of the two highly rated reality series are just around the corner. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. For the past 15 weeks viewers have been entertained with lots of drama as both of these shows have stayed at the forefront of South Indian television and continue to maintain a loyal following.

The grand finales of both series will take place on the same evening. The hosts of the two series are Vijay Sethupathi (Bigg Boss Tamil) and Kichcha Sudeep (Bigg Boss Kannada). On the night of the grand finale please look for music and dance performances, heartfelt emotional moments as well as the crowning of two deserving winners.

Here are all the important details for the finales: dates, times and the finalists, prize money offered to the winners.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has been the most intense season in terms of drama and controversies, however, of the 20 contestants that entered the house, only 4 of those contestants will make it to the finals. This is not the norm because previously, many more contestants made it to the finals. But due to the many twists and turns of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, this year, we have only four eyeing the trophy.

Finale Date and Time

The Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Finale will take place on Sunday, January 18, starting at 6:00 PM. Viewers can watch the finale live on Star Vijay (TV), JioHotstar (Streaming platform). Host

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finalists

The Top 4 finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 are: