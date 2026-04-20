ETV Bharat / entertainment

Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case: Family Court Orders Couple To Appear On Next Hearing In June

Chengalpattu: A Family Welfare Court in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu has adjourned the hearing in the divorce petition filed by actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay's wife Sangeetha. The court has summoned the couple to appear on the next date of hearing on June 15.

The plea came up for hearing on February 26 when summons were issued to both parties by the court, and the hearing was adjourned to April 20. Furthermore, given that both Vijay and Sangeetha are public figures, and taking into account the security and other logistical challenges associated with their physical appearance in public, a petition was filed seeking permission for them to appear via video conferencing.

As Sangeetha's divorce petition came up for hearing today at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court, only the lawyers representing both Vijay and Sangeetha were present in court. During the proceedings, when the court inquired as to when the parties involved in the case would appear in person, the lawyers indicated that they were likely to appear in June. Accordingly, the court issued an order adjourning the hearing to June 15.

Sangeetha had filed a petition seeking divorce from Vijay at the Principal Sessions Court in Chengalpattu district on February 24.