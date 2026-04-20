Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case: Family Court Orders Couple To Appear On Next Hearing In June
The case stems from a petition for divorce by Vijay's wife Sangeetha over allegations of extra-marital affair with an actress.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Chengalpattu: A Family Welfare Court in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu has adjourned the hearing in the divorce petition filed by actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) leader Vijay's wife Sangeetha. The court has summoned the couple to appear on the next date of hearing on June 15.
The plea came up for hearing on February 26 when summons were issued to both parties by the court, and the hearing was adjourned to April 20. Furthermore, given that both Vijay and Sangeetha are public figures, and taking into account the security and other logistical challenges associated with their physical appearance in public, a petition was filed seeking permission for them to appear via video conferencing.
As Sangeetha's divorce petition came up for hearing today at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court, only the lawyers representing both Vijay and Sangeetha were present in court. During the proceedings, when the court inquired as to when the parties involved in the case would appear in person, the lawyers indicated that they were likely to appear in June. Accordingly, the court issued an order adjourning the hearing to June 15.
Sangeetha had filed a petition seeking divorce from Vijay at the Principal Sessions Court in Chengalpattu district on February 24.
In her petition, Sangeetha, who has a son and a daughter with Vijay whom she married in 1999, stated that while the initial phase of their marriage was peaceful, she began experiencing severe mental distress starting in 2021 due to suspicions that her husband, Vijay, was involved in an extramarital affair with an actress.
She further stated that despite multiple attempts to initiate reconciliation talks regarding the matter, no resolution was reached. She added that for the past four years, although they have been residing in the same house, they have effectively been living separate lives. She also stated that controversial posts circulating on social media regarding the issue caused humiliation to both herself and her children.
Consequently, she petitioned the court to annul the marriage and grant a divorce, to grant her residential rights in her husband Vijay's home in Neelankarai or award permanent maintenance, and to conduct the proceedings on camera in private.
The Principal Sessions Court transferred the divorce case to the Family Welfare Court in Chengalpattu.
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